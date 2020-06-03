DLRC Offers the Continental Collection of American Bank Note Company Plates

David Lawrence Rare Coins presents a unique offering of stamp plates and dies from the American Bank Note Company.

(Virginia Beach, VA) In a unique opportunity, David Lawrence Rare Coins (DLRC) is now bringing to market the Continental Collection of American Bank Note Company (ABNC) Stamp Plates, a diverse offering of items from the archives of the American Bank Note Company. After acquiring this group in 2018 from Archival Collectibles, the original purchasers of the ABNC archives, the team at David Lawrence has been cataloging, imaging and researching the vast array of plates and is excited to finally bring them to market.

John Brush, the President of DLRC stated, “The term ‘unique’ is absolutely accurate here as these plates represent the actual dies used to create the finished stamp, and in some cases, the trial designs that preceded them. Mostly from late 19th– and early 20th-century issues, this diverse group consists of plates and dies for stamps from the United States, South and Central America, and a handful of European nations. It’s really a treasure trove of engravings with beautifully intricate designs ranging from early 20th-century airplanes, to Rembrandt, to beautiful churches and cathedrals, and a handful with fantastic American iconography like the Statue of Liberty.” Brush continued, “We were fortunate to acquire an entire inventory of these plates from the original buyers of the ABNC archives. After being stored for a decade, these plates are finally coming back to life and are available for the first time. There are no duplicates and, to our knowledge, nothing else like this collection exists anywhere. Once sold, these are irreplaceable!”

Generally, these plates were not labeled with a title or image description, but many are accompanied by their original manila envelopes with beautiful calligraphic handwriting. After spending months researching the engravings and attempting to match the plates with as many actually produced stamps as possible, the plates were imaged and measured. Brush mentions, “We have done our best to investigate and fit as many of the plates as possible to the stamps or designs that they created in their previous lives, but we leave each item up to the buyer to research and learn more.”

A wide variety of countries and designs are available in this vast collection of just over 1,000 plates. With items measuring as small as 1.5 inches by 1.5 inches, some of the plates are taller than a foot long! With a wide variety of sizes and designs, DLRC has made several hundred available for direct purchase via their website at www.davidlawrence.com and is also offering a selection of pieces in their weekly Internet Auction, ending on June 14, 2020.

While none of the metal bars are usable to create any active stamps or certificates, these intricate items are not only a piece of history, but a beautifully ornate work of art as the hand-engraved items are truly one of a kind and this opportunity will not likely ever be repeated!

