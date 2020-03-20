Gold & Silver Prices Are Hitting Recent Lows… Here’s What To Buy Now

Gold and silver prices are falling to lows not seen in some time. While investors who bought gold when it was $1,600 or $1,700 an ounce might be flipping out right now, those who want to buy gold now have a great opportunity to enter the precious metals arena for an affordable price. Meanwhile, silver prices are also down – lower these past few days than they’ve been in several years.

Since it’s wise to buy low and sell high, what are some of the best silver and gold coins to buy while bullion prices are down? While we can’t guarantee you’ll see a profit, the coins listed below may help you realize the best possible net positive return on your investment.

Pre-1933 United States gold coins – Historically, pre-1933 U.S. gold coins were bought and sold at fairly large numismatic premiums over their intrinsic gold value. But incoming hoards from Europe and a smaller number of collectors have helped bring prices down in recent years for common-dates pre-1933 gold coins grading less than MS-64. Right now, circulated common-date Liberty Head and Saint-Gaudens $20 gold double eagles are an especially good value, with many trading at or very near melt prices. This makes these vintage, relatively scarce gold coins even cheaper than American Gold Eagles!

Pre-1965 90% junk silver coins – Common-date, heavily circulated Mercury dimes, Washington quarters, Walking Liberty half dollars, and Franklin half dollars are selling for very small premiums over their melt values. This makes them much cheaper to buy, per unit, than American Silver Eagles. And, because there is heavy collector interest for these mid-century silver coins, those who buy these popular coins as precious metals investments enjoy high liquidity with the numismatic crossover market.

Pre-1968 80% Canadian silver coinage – From 1920 through 1968 the nation of Canada issued dimes, quarters, half dollars, and dollar coins of 80% silver fineness. Many of these common-date coins are highly collectible yet obtainable for just small premiums over their spot prices. And, given their Canadian origin and beautiful designs, these pieces offer collectors and investors alike an attractive alternative store of silver as compared to the more familiar pre-1965 90% United States silver coinage with which Americans are generally more familiar.

Additionally, any other high-content gold or silver coinage you can buy at very small premiums over spot value may make excellent investments. The key for those who hope to make money in precious metal is to keep the amount of money being paid toward numismatic premiums as low as possible. This, along with buying coins that enjoy crossover market opportunities, can help improve your odds of winning big with gold and silver during these most uncertain times. Good luck!