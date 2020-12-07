Gold Prices Start Week Bullish

The first full week of December opens with gold ticking back up after tracking below $1,800 an ounce over the past days. As of this Monday morning, gold is lifting quickly above its $1,825 opening price and heading beyond $1,840. If gold prices continue on this trajectory, we could see stronger buying from confident gold speculators who feel the yellow precious metal is stronger than its numbers suggested last week.

As gold investors consider their options, many are considering the traditional vehicles of pre-1933 U.S. gold coins, American Gold Eagles, vintage world gold coins, and gold bullion coins from world governments. Not only are these pieces easy to buy and sell, but also due to their great popularity they are highly liquid, too.