PCGS Celebrates Certification of 45 Million Coins and Banknotes, Sees 20,000+ Members

Professional Coin Grading Service closing out a banner 2020 with over 45 million coins, banknotes, medals, and tokens graded, and more than 20,000 members now in its popular Collectors Club

(Santa Ana, California) December 4, 2020 – Professional Coin Grading Service (www.PCGS.com) is winding down a year of incredible growth by marking two major milestones. The world’s leading third-party coin and banknote authentication and grading company marked the encapsulation of 45 million coins, banknotes, medals, and tokens, and also welcomed its 20,000th member to the PCGS Collectors Club.

PCGS, which began its operations on February 3, 1986, became the first third-party coin grading company to authenticate, grade, and seal coins in tamper-evident holders at scale. When the service was unveiled it was a novel concept that quickly attracted submissions from throughout the United States and around the world. It wasn’t long before the company holdered 1 million coins. In 2018, the company reached a major grading and authentication milestone of 40 million coins, banknotes, medals, and tokens.

The company’s historic 45 millionth numismatic specimen recently crossed the desks in the grading room of PCGS Headquarters in California. The milestone piece was a special medal honoring the funeral of first United States President George Washington, who passed away on December 14, 1799. The death of Washington, who many saw as the “Father of America,” inspired processions to be held in cities around the young nation, including Boston.

“For this occasion, medals were made, holed, and distributed to mourners who could string the pieces around their necks as a solemn reminder of the great man who had given all he had to the new country,” explains PCGS Director of Numismatic Education and Outreach, Steve Feltner.

One type of medal carries a design depicting a skull and crossbones, and another features a funeral urn.

“The coin recently graded is of the funeral urn variety and is the only Mint State example graded by PCGS. As they were meant to be worn, very few survived uncirculated, and this one grades PCGS MS61.”

Just as PCGS marks the grading of 45 million coins, banknotes, medals, and tokens worth a cumulative $41.7 billion, there is more cause for celebration as the company also has surpassed 20,000 Collectors Club members. “This makes the PCGS Collectors Club the second-largest coin club in the United States,” remarks PCGS President Brett Charville.

He adds, “We are proud to be marking so many accomplishments during a year that has also seen us launch our PCGS Banknote grading service and unveil Near Field Communication (NFC) anti-counterfeiting devices in all of our holders. As we prepare to mark our 35th anniversary next year, we are closing 2020 on a high note and are excited for what we have in store for 2021.”

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is a third-party coin and banknote grading company that was launched in 1986. Over nearly 35 years, PCGS has examined and certified more than 45 million U.S. and world coins, medals, and tokens with a combined value of over $41.7 billion. For more information about PCGS products and services, including how to submit your coins for authentication and grading, please visit www.PCGS.com or call PCGS Customer Service at (800) 447-8848.