NGC Teams Up With ACEF to Fight Fake Coins

The Anti-Counterfeiting Educational Foundation (ACEF) is gaining a valuable partner in Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), as the firm becomes the ACEF’s official authentication service.

“NGC is now the official authentication service for the foundation and its Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force. ACEF assists federal, state, and local law enforcement as well as prosecutors to fight counterfeiting and the sales of counterfeit coins. This important work has resulted in the seizure of thousands of fakes and the apprehension and conviction of sellers of counterfeit items,” explained ACEF Executive Director Robert Brueggeman, in a release issued Monday, Dec. 7.

NGC’s authentication experts and the firm’s state-of-the-art technology are at the forefront of the partnership, allowing the two organizations to expand their effort to curb the presence of counterfeits within the market. NGC is the world’s largest third-party grading service for coins, tokens and medals, and is the official grading service for the American Numismatic Association (www.money.org) and the Professional Numismatists Guild (www.PNGdealers.org).

While this partnership will impact the issue of fakes in the marketplace, the fight against fakes benefits from the input and support of everyone with an interest in coins.

“See it? Report it!” advised former Police Chief Doug Davis, ACEF Director of Anti-Counterfeiting. “If you have information about a counterfeit, you can easily go to the ACEF website, www.ACEFonline.org, and click on the Counterfeit Alert tab, www.acefonline.org/counterfeit-alert/report-a-counterfeit.”

For more information, visit www.acefonline.org, email info@acefonline.org, or call 817-723-7231.