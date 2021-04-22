Gold Prices Remain Strong Throughout the Week

Gold prices have remained buoyant throughout the week as trading continues on the morning of Thursday, April 22, 2021. It’s been a week of mixed-bag news, including a weakened dollar, a strong Wall Street, rising crude oil prices, and building tensions between the United States and China. Gold prices hovered around $1,785 an ounce as of this writing, which is about $10 stronger than during the close of last week, when gold prices tacked on another $20. Silver has also been resilient, with silver prices around $26.35 an ounce this morning – up about $1.25 from this time a month ago.

As we move further into spring, the COVID-19 pandemic remains a threat to the safety of public health. However, the United States has now seen 40% of adults receive at least one vaccination with more and more getting their COVID-19 shots every day, which means the economy could see further improvement in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has touted plans to reduce United States emissions by 50% by the year 2030 – something that might help propagate further increases in bullion prices as many fuel-efficient technologies rely on silver, platinum, and other precious metals for production and operation.

As investors look to hedge their bets in gold, silver, and other precious metals, bullion coins stand to see some fantastic movement. Pre-1933 United States gold coins are always popular with both investors and collectors, while pre-1965 90% silver coins are also in strong demand with speculators. Meanwhile, U.S. and world bullion coinage is also seeing robust market activity with investors who want to build portfolios around precious metals at a time when the market seems poised for further growth.