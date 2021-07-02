Dr. Ralph W. Ross Elected ANA 62nd President

Voting members of the American Numismatic Association (ANA) have chosen a new president and vice president, and soon will be welcoming three new individuals and six incumbents to its Board of Governors for the 2021-23 election term.

Incoming President Dr. Ralph W. Ross and Vice President-elect Joseph E. Boling will be joined by new board members Charles Morgan and Mark Lighterman, along with returning members Mary Lynn Garrett, Clifford Mishler, Shanna Schmidt, Michael Ellis and Rob Oberth.

Mary Lynn Garrett was the top vote receiver. Vice President-elect Joseph E. Boling ran unopposed. In accordance with ANA bylaws, ballots for uncontested offices are not tabulated. Only the first vote is counted. Additionally, Muriel Eymery will be leaving the board; as will Greg Lyon, who is leaving due to term limits – after 10 years on the board.

Dr. Ross defeated Dr. Donald H. Kagin in a narrow margin of 2,749 to 2,732 votes. Ross will become the Association’s 62nd president, succeeding current President Col. Steven Ellsworth, who will serve as a non-voting, ex-officio member of the board.

ANA members had the option to vote by either electronic or paper ballot. Out of 5,560 total votes, 3,720 were cast by paper ballot while another 1,840 members voted electronically, representing 33.09 percent of votes cast.

The new board will be sworn-in at the annual ANA Banquet on August 13, at the World’s Fair of Money® in Rosemont, Ill.