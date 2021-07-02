Chicago Collection of Early Half Dollars Coming to Auction Sept. 2

Legend Rare Coin Auctions is preparing to sell the Chicago Collection of Early Half Dollars, which includes the #1 PCGS Registry Set of Early Half Dollars, and a complete Red Book Variety Bust Half Set.

This incredible collection, which comes to auction Sept. 2, features over 30 coins that are at least tied for finest known honors at PCGS, including an astounding 25 that are the single finest known at the service. Overall, this stellar collection is worth well over $3,000,000 according to PCGS Value. In addition to the 101 coins that comprise the registry set, the collection also features several additional interesting varieties that add to the appeal of the collection.

Online live bidding for the auction will begin at a date closer to the actual auction.

“Starting with the very first coin, the 1794 PCGS AU58 CAC, every coin in this incredible collection is impressive, and you can clearly see the attention and care that was put into completing this set,” stated Laura Sperber, founder of LRCA. “This is clearly a world-class Bust Half Collection, and fully deserving of its status as the number one PCGS Registry Set.”

“This collection is extremely fresh to the market,” echoed Matthew Bell, CEO of LRCA. “Going through the coins, it is amazing how many incredibly eye appealing coins have been assembled. We are truly honored to have been chosen to bring this collection to auction.”

Highlights abound in the collection. Some of the stellar standouts include:

50C 1794 PCGS AU58 CAC, the single finest known example at PCGS

50C 1796 15 STARS. PCGS AU58+, only coin graded AU58+ and third finest known at PCGS

50C 1803 LARGE 3. 12 ARROWS. PCGS MS63 CAC, single finest known example at PCGS

50C 1806 POINTED 6, STEM. PCGS MS64, single finest known example at PCGS

50C 1805 PCGS MS62, single finest known example at PCGS

50C 1806/5 LARGE STARS. PCGS MS63 CAC, single finest known at PCGS

50C 1810 PCGS MS65 CAC, single finest known at PCGS

50C 1814 PCGS MS66 CAC, single finest known at PCGS

50C 181.7 PUNCTUATED DATE PCGS MS64+, single finest known at PCGS

50C 1824 PCGS MS66+ CAC, single finest known at PCGS

50C 1828 CURL BASE 2. KNOB. PCGS MS65+ CAC, single finest known

Additionally, this collection features the 50C 1817/4. PCGS F15, one of only eleven examples known of that overdate. Having any example in a collection is a massive achievement, and this coin is one of only seven graded by PCGS.

The entirety of the Chicago Collection of Early Half Dollars will be sold at the Regency Auction 47 on September 2nd in Las Vegas. Prior to that, highlights of the collection will be on display at the ANA World Fair of Money this August. Consignments are still open for Regency Auction 47. Contact Legend Rare Coin Auctions at 732-935-1168 or at info@legendauctions.com for more information.