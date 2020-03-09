Buying Pre-1933 Gold Coins? Now May Be The Time To Grab Some Good Deals

I visited my coin dealer last week and managed to snag a deal I would not have thought possible just a few short years ago. I purchased a lightly circulated pre-1933 gold coin type set for mere pennies over melt. No kidding! I bought an AU 1907 Type II “No Motto” Saint-Gaudens $20 double eagle for $1,700, AU 1910-D Indian $10 Head eagle for $840, AU 1910 Indian Head $5 half eagle for $440, and AU 1908 Indian Head $2.50 quarter eagle for $260.

A handsome four-piece gold type set containing approximately 1.85 ounces of gold for $3,240? Not bad, considering that much gold, at the present $1,640 an ounce, is worth about $3,095. That means I paid a numismatic premium of just $145 — about 4.5% over spot value. Now, think for a moment — that’s just 4 cents per dollar over spot to buy some of the most beautiful vintage gold coins ever struck. What’s more? These pre-1933 gold coins are limited in quantity and will never be struck again. As other pre-1933 gold coins head to the smelter, these pieces only get scarcer and scarcer.

My point? Consider that pre-1933 gold coins can currently be bought for lesser premiums than one could buy modern-day American Gold Eagles. The benefits of buying pre-1933 gold coins is that they enjoy an incredible crossover market, appealing to both bullion investors and numismatists, making these old gold coins highly liquid. Why are pre-1933 gold coins comparatively inexpensive now? A number of factors are at play, including:

Hoards from Europe making their way back to the United States

Massive selloffs of gold coins from the Great Recession still making their way through the market

Relatively fewer coin collectors who pursue these pieces today

All of these factors make for very good buys in the eyes of collectors who love pre-1933 gold coins. There’s no guarantee the values of these old gold coins will increase without an upward push from bullion prices. But that doesn’t really matter if you’re a true numismatist. If you love classic United States coinage and want to own examples of timeless designs from Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Bela Lyon Pratt — two of the most celebrated artists of the early 20th century — then now may represent an ideal opportunity for you to buy pre-1933 gold coins for your collection.