With gold prices staying buoyant, it’s important to keep close tabs on trends regarding what people are buying either for investment or collecting purposes. There are diverse choices out there for individuals who wish to invest in gold coins, but some of the best options remain pre-1933 U.S. gold coins and United States American Gold Eagles. Why these coins? Because they’re backed by the United States government, are widely bought and sold, and enjoy a good investor/numismatic crossover appeal and thus are highly liquid.

Here is a look at 5 of the most popular United States gold coins and what helps to make them so desirable: