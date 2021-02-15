U.S. Coin Designer Emily Damstra Signs Exclusive PCGS Signature Labels for 2021 Silver Coins

Damstra will be signing PCGS Signature Labels for 2021 American Silver Eagle, Christa McAuliffe Commemorative Silver Dollar & Other Coins

(Santa Ana, California) February 15, 2021 – Professional Coin Grading Service (www.PCGS.com) is pairing exclusive signed labels bearing the signature of United States coin designer Emily Damstra, a renowned natural science illustrator and current member of the United States Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program. She has multiple United States coin design credits to her name, including the 2021 Christa McAuliffe Commemorative Silver Dollar and forthcoming new reverse on the American Silver Eagle.

“Emily Damstra is one of the leading numismatic artists of our day, and we are proud to offer hand-signed signature labels that honor her work,” says PCGS President Brett Charville. “Damstra’s art captures the world around us, telling a captivating story that teaches and inspires.”

“Being able to share my passion for visual storytelling with a wider audience is a tremendous privilege,” Damstra reflects.

She notes that working on the reverse for the American Silver Eagle was a unique opportunity to leave a lasting impression on a beloved coin. “It was with great care and consideration that I undertook the assignment to design the reverse side of the American Eagle one ounce silver coin, aware that many coin collectors revere the classic Walking Liberty design by Adolph A. Weinman on the obverse. I knew that it would be a challenge to follow the lead of John Mercanti, the United States Mint sculptor and engraver (and later United States Mint chief engraver) who created the original reverse design — a superb rendering of a heraldic eagle.”

Damstra has designed many United States coins and medals, including:

2021 – American Silver Eagle, Reverse

2021 – Christa McAuliffe Commemorative Silver Dollar, Reverse

2020 – Tallgrass Prairie (Kansas) America The Beautiful Quarter, Reverse

2020 – Massachusetts American Innovation Dollar, Reverse

2020 – Steve Gleason Bronze Medal, Reverse

2019 – River of No Return (Idaho) America The Beautiful Quarter, Reverse

2019 – Georgia American Innovation Dollar, Reverse

2019 – Native American Dollar, Reverse

2018 – Breast Cancer Awareness Commemorative Coins, Obverse & Reverse

2018 – Office of Strategic Services Bronze Medal, Obverse & Reverse

2018 – World War I Centennial Army Medal, Obverse

2017 – Boys Town Centennial Commemorative Silver Dollar, Obverse & Reverse

In addition to designing coins for the United States Mint, Damstra has artistic credits with the Royal Canadian Mint. Two of her coin designs have won Coin of the Year (COTY) awards: the 2017 United States Boys Town Commemorative Silver Dollar and 2014 Canadian $20 Silver Maple Canopy – Autumn Allure. Damstra’s artistic touch graces not only many corners of the numismatic world but also can be found in illustrations for various books and publications as well as in zoos, museums, and parks.

About Professional Coin Grading Service

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is a third-party coin and banknote grading company that was launched in 1986. Over 35 years, PCGS has examined and certified more than 45 million U.S. and world coins, medals, and tokens with a combined value of over $41.7 billion. For more information about PCGS products and services, including how to submit your coins for authentication and grading, please visit www.PCGS.com or call PCGS Customer Service at (800) 447-8848.