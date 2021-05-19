Presenters Wanted for 2021 World’s Fair of Money

The American Numismatic Association is currently accepting applications from members to present during the 2021 World’s Fair of Money.

Expansive educational forums will be led by notable speakers sharing their numismatic expertise, including the Sundman Lecture Series Symposium and Money Talks.

This event is scheduled to take place from Aug. 10-14 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.

Sundman Lecture Series Symposium

This year’s Sundman Lecture Series presentation topic is “Big, Bold, and Beautiful – Coins that have stood out over the ages.” Since the invention of coinage, certain coins have stood out for their beauty, their bold design, or their sheer size. This year’s Sundman lecture submissions should be based on the history behind big, bold, and beautiful coins.

Submission Guidelines

Individuals interested in speaking at the symposium should submit a summary, not to exceed 500 words. Each summary should contain an introduction, a brief discussion of the subject, and sources and research method. Electronic submissions are preferred but not required.

Email presentation summaries to ackerman@money.org or mail to: ANA Sundman Lecture Series, c/o Jennifer Ackerman, 818 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903.

The deadline for submissions is June 4. Summaries will be reviewed and speakers chosen by a panel based on originality, persuasiveness, and relevance to the symposium topic. Papers that emphasize new research and scholarship will be prioritized. Presenters will be notified by June 18.

Proceedings from the symposium will be published on the ANA website (money.org). Presenters must provide an electronic copy and paper printout of their papers prior to the symposium. Selected presenters will receive a $250 honorarium.

Attend the Symposium

Free and open to all attendees of the World’s Fair of Money, the Sundman Lecture Series Symposium will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

For questions regarding the Sundman Lecture Series, email Jennifer Ackerman at ackerman@money.org or call (719) 482-9839.

Money Talks

Numismatists are invited to share their expertise, ideas, and research with fellow hobbyists during a 30- to 45-minute Money Talks presentation. Previous presentations have included such topics as “Siege Notes: The Currency of War,” “Strategies to Dispose of Your Collection,” and “Curious Currency of the World.”

Submission Guidelines

Submit proposals and a brief biography online at money.org/numismatic-events/money-talks or email sgelberd@money.org. Presentations should be accompanied by digital images. Proposals are due by May 21.

Attend the Talks

Free and open to all attendees of the World’s Fair of Money, Money Talks will take place Thursday and Friday, Aug. 12 and 13.

For any questions regarding Money Talks, email Sam Gelberd at sgelberd@money.org or call (719) 482-9846.