PCGS Coin of the Week: 1865 Liberty Seated Dollar, PR65DCAM

Liberty Seated dollars are rather elusive in high-end condition… Circulation strikes were mostly made in small batches, with a few dates seeing six-figure mintages and a couple latter dates just barely brushing past the one-million mark. Proof Liberty Seated dollars aren’t any easier for the collector, with the vast majority of proofs struck to the tune of 750 pieces or fewer.

Rare is the proof Liberty Seated dollar with crystal-clear surfaces or frosty cameo devices. Even rarer still is the elusive Liberty Seated dollar boasting both of these special attributes. And that’s certainly the case with one special 1865 Liberty Seated dollar that traded hands at Legend Rare Coin Auctions‘ The Regency Auction 43 sale. Listed as Lot 217, this 1865 Liberty Seated dollar was graded PR65DCAM by Professional Coin Grading Service. Featuring deeply mirrored surfaces awash in watery black and rich, white frosting on the devices and inscriptions, this resplendent 1865 Liberty Seated dollar beams with outstanding cameo highlights.

When this coin was offered by Legend Rare Coin Auctions on February 25, 2021, it carried a pre-sale estimate of $32,500 to $37,500. But bidders were bewildered by the stunning beauty of this PCGS PR65DCAM specimen, and a bidding war ensued before the hammer fell on this rarity at $38,775. There’s little doubt this coin now resides as a crown jewel in its new home, an indisputable showpiece by every measure.

*Images are courtesy of Legend Rare Coin Auctions.