PNG Day Returns to CSNS Coin Show for 2021

Visitors will get early advantage for buying, selling, and auction lot viewing prior to the Central States convention

(Schaumburg, Illinois) January 12, 2021 –The Professional Numismatists Guild (www.PNGdealers.org) will once again conduct a PNG Day show in conjunction with the annual Central States Numismatic Society (www.CentralStatesNumismaticSociety.org) convention.

The 2021 PNG Day will be open to the public on Wednesday, April 21, in Discovery Hall on the main floor at the Schaumburg Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center, 1551 North Thoreau Drive, in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg, Illinois. That is the site of the April 22-24 CSNS 82nd anniversary convention (www.CentralStatesNumismaticSociety.org/convention).

“For many years, there were PNG Days with Central States until 2013, and now we will happily be back with them,” said PNG Executive Director Robert Brueggeman.

“We are quite excited about again giving collectors at the outstanding Central States shows the opportunity to be the first to see the best material available from the top dealers as well as an early opportunity to offer coins, banknotes, tokens, and medals for sale to top buyers,” stated PNG President Richard Weaver.

“The Schaumburg Hotel and Convention Center is located only 13 miles from O’Hare International Airport and easily accessible from the airport by taxi, Uber, Lyft, or limo service. Information about discount rates for transportation and hotel accommodations is available on the CSNS convention website,” explained CSNS Convention Manager Larry Shepherd.

PNG Day visitors can have access to lot viewing that day with the official auctioneers of the CSNS convention, Heritage Auctions (www.HA.com), and Legend Rare Coin Auctions (www.LegendAuctions.com). During the CSNS show Heritage will offer coins from the distinguished collections of Bob Simpson and Donald G. Partrick, and Legend will offer selections from the number one Set Registry collections of Gerald Forsythe.

“We are delighted to welcome back the Professional Numismatists Guild to hold PNG Day prior to the official opening of the Central States Numismatic Society 2021 Convention,” said CSNS President Mitch Ernst. “Central States and PNG have enjoyed a long and mutually beneficial relationship going back many years. We appreciate the confidence they are showing in CSNS leadership and in the positive new direction of our convention by bringing the prestigious PNG Day back to Central States.”

The 2021 PNG Day Show will be open to the public from 9:00 am to 1 pm, Wednesday, April 21. Public admission is $5 at the door; however, admission will be free that day for everyone who pre-registers at www.PNGdealers.org/png-events.

Admission to the CSNS convention, April 22, 23 and 24, will be free to all Central States members, and $5.00 daily for non-members.

A limited number of bourse tables for PNG Day are available for PNG member-dealers by contacting the Professional Numismatists Guild by phone at 951-587-8300 or by email at info@pngdealers.org. Dealer applications for tables during the CSNS show are available on the CSNS website www.CentralStatesNumismaticSociety.org or by contacting Convention Manager Shepherd by email at www.convention@CentralStatesNumismaticSociety.org.