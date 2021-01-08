PCGS Graded 23 of Top 25 Most Expensive United States Coins Sold in 2020

The 23 Coins Include Rare 1894-S Barber Dime That Sold For $1.44 Million And Crossed Over to PCGS

(Santa Ana, California – January 8, 2021) – With 2020 officially behind us, Professional Coin Grading Service (www.PCGS.com) is once again on top when it comes to grading almost all the top 25 most valuable most coins sold at public auction during the past year. Having graded 23 of the 25 most valuable coins to cross the auction block in 2020, that number represents an increase of two PCGS-graded top-priced coins from the previous year’s count of 21 in 2019. It also includes the crossing of a graded rarity that sold for $1.44 million and was in a holder from another grading service.

The Stickney/Eliasberg specimen of the 1804 Draped Bust dollar (above) was the most valuable coin to exchange hands in 2020. Images are courtesy of Professional Coin Grading Service.

The sales data compiled here derives from the seven top auction companies, which include Heritage Auctions, Stack’s Bowers Galleries, Legend Rare Coin Auctions, GreatCollections, Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Sotheby’s, and Bonhams. A complete list of the top 25 most valuable coins sold in 2020 can be found online at https://www.pcgs.com/top-selling-coins-2020.

The Top 25 of 2020 list includes:

Stickney / Eliasberg Specimen 1804 Draped Bust Dollar, Class I PCGS PR65 – sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries for $3,360,000, 12/20/2020 (PCGS Cert #0001804) 1927-D Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle, PCGS MS65+ – sold by Heritage Auctions for $2,160,000, 1/12/2020 (PCGS Cert #37543118) C.C. Boyd Specimen 1854-S Liberty Head Half Eagle, PCGS AU58+ – sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries for $1,920,000, 3/20/2020 (PCGS Cert #28572787) 1894-S Barber Dime Branch Mint Proof, PCGS PR66 – sold by Heritage Auctions for $1,500,000, 9/17/2020 (PCGS Cert #40323817) Berg / Garrett Specimen 1804 Draped Bust Dollar, Class III PCGS PR55 – sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries for $1,440,000, 3/20/2020 (PCGS Cert #38997237) Eliasberg Specimen 1894-S Barber Dime Branch Mint Proof, now PCGS PR65+ – sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries for $1,440,000, 12/17/2020 (PCGS Cert #41477463) Olsen / French Specimen 1885 Trade Dollar, PCGS PR64 – sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries for $1,320,000, 3/19/2020 (PCGS Cert #38607296) 1794 Flowing Hair Dollar, NGC MS62 – sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries for $1,050,000, 12/17/2020 Green / Kern / Carter / Miller Specimen 1849 Mormon $10, PCGS AU53 – sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries for $840,000, 12/17/2020 (PCGS Cert #6565696) 1886-O Morgan Dollar, PCGS MS67DMPL – sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries for $780,000, 11/12/2020 (PCGS Cert #4884183) George Bodway / Jack Lee / Larry H. Miller Specimen 1884-S Morgan Dollar, PCGS MS68 – sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries for $750,000, 11/12/2020 (PCGS Cert #7455496) Hayes / Whitney / Gardner Specimen 1796 Draped Bust Dime, PCGS SP67 – sold by Heritage Auctions for $750,000, 9/17/2020 (PCGS Cert #40323766) 1896-S Morgan Dollar, PCGS MS69 – sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries for $720,000, 11/12/2020 (PCGS Cert #04884181) Eliasberg Specimen 1795 Draped Bust Dollar Off-Center Strike, PCGS MS66 – sold by Legend Rare Coin Auctions for $705,000, 10/8/2020 (PCGS Cert #11777144) 1796 Draped Bust Dollar, Small Date Small Letters, PCGS MS65 – sold by Legend Rare Coin Auctions for $705,000, 10/8/2020 (PCGS Cert #25011756) 1907 High Relief-Wire Edge Saint-Gaudens Double Eagle, NGC PR69 – sold by Heritage Auctions for $660,000, 9/18/2020 Parmelee Specimen 1793 Flowing Hair Wreath Reverse, Strawberry Leaf PCGS VG10 – sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries for $660,000, 8/6/2020 (PCGS Cert #12952855) Stickney / Clapp / Eliasberg 1807 Draped Bust Quarter, PCGS MS67 – sold by Heritage Auctions for $630,000, 11/19/2020 (PCGS Cert #40274315) 1892-S Morgan Dollar, PCGS MS68 – sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries for $630,000, 11/12/2020 (PCGS Cert #07455547) Lord St. Oswald Specimen 1795 Flowing Hair Dollar, Three Leaves Silver Plug, PCGS MS65+ – sold by Heritage Auctions for $630,000, 9/17/2020 (PCGS Cert #40323794) 1893-S Morgan Dollar, PCGS MS65 – sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries for $600,000, 11/12/2020 (PCGS Cert #3134219) 1808 Capped Bust Quarter Eagle, PCGS MS63 – sold by Heritage Auctions for $576,000, 9/17/2020 (PCGS Cert #40323808) 1907 Indian Eagle, Rolled Edge, PCGS MS67 – sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries for $576,000, 3/20/2020 (PCGS Cert #38634098) 1795 Flowing Hair Dollar, Two Leaves, PCGS MS65 – sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries for $576,000, 12/17/2020 (PCGS Cert #4722363) Carter Specimen 1884 Trade Dollar, PCGS PR64+CAM – sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries for $552,000, 3/19/2020 (PCGS Cert #38553561)

“We’re proud that 22 of the 25 most valuable United States coins that crossed the auction block in 2020 were in PCGS holders,” says PCGS President Brett Charville. Adding to the 22 coins that exchanged hands with PCGS certification is the 1894-S Barber Dime, which crossed into a PCGS holder with a grade of PR65+. “The crossing of this seven-figure ultra-rarity to a PCGS holder only further underscores that the best coins are found in PCGS holders.”

The outstanding market performance of PCGS-graded coins during what was a most unusual year is something Charville says speaks to the confidence collectors and dealers alike have in PCGS holders. “The marketplace trusts the accuracy of our grading and security of our holders – benefits that the numismatic hobby has embraced since our company’s founding in 1986. Ultimately, PCGS provides maximum value, security, and liquidity for collectible coins.”

In addition to coins, PCGS also grades banknotes under its new PCGS Banknote service, which launched early in 2020. Other highlights from the year include the full rollout of innovative anti-counterfeiting Near-Field Communication devices in all PCGS holders, which help to further ensure collectors and dealers that the coins and banknotes in each holder are the ones described on their label. Another landmark in 2020 was the addition of the 20,000th member to the PCGS Collectors Club, which is now the nation’s second largest coin club. By the end of 2020, PCGS had also graded its 45 millionth coin.

“It’s been a challenging year for so many people,” remarks Charville. “But as we head into 2021, we are looking forward to what the new year will bring. PCGS will be marking its 35th anniversary, and we’ve got many exciting things planned to mark the occasion.”

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is a third-party coin and banknote grading company that was launched in 1986. Over 35 years, PCGS has examined and certified more than 45 million U.S. and world coins, medals, and tokens with a combined value of more than $41.7 billion. For more information about PCGS products and services, including how to submit your coins for authentication and grading, please visit www.PCGS.com or call PCGS Customer Service at (800) 447-8848.