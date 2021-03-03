CSNS Cancels 2021 Convention, Looking Ahead to 2022

Due to ongoing concern for the health of members, dealers, and the public, as well as “roadblocks in Illinois state regulations,” the Central States Numismatic Society (CSNS) Convention will not take place in 2021.

The governing board of the CSNS recently announced its decision to cancel the show, slated to take place April 21-24.

“While infection rates are dropping from winter highs, and vaccination rates are increasing, we do not have sufficient assurance that traveling and attending a large event can be done yet with adequate safety, or even allowed,” said CSNS President Mitch Ernst, according to the press announcement. “We are as disappointed as anyone because we know what our convention means to the numismatic community.”

Illinois’ maximum size for gatherings remains at 50 people, as it had since last year. Regardless of the size of the space being occupied, the regulation is in effect, explained Convention Manager Larry Shepherd within the press release. “It’s not a matter of protocols or spreading out. They have set a limit per event that’s fixed, whether we use 1,000 sq. feet or 100,000.”

Dealers who carried over their table reservation from 2020 or purchased new in 2021 will be contacted by the CSNS team soon with options for rolling over another year or receiving a refund.

The 2022 CSNS Convention is slated for April 28-30 at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center in Schaumburg, Ill. Preliminary show plans, according to Shepherd, call for an expanded show, with special events for PNG dealers and PCDA members.

For more information, visit www.centralstatesnumismaticsociety.com.