Issue Highlights: February/March 2020

Below is a snapshot of some of the topics and interests you can expect to see in the pages of the February/March 2020 issue of COINage. Plus, we’ve included some sample pages for you to enjoy.

• Climate Change and Your Coins: Numismatic Global Warning. By Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez

• Climate and Coins: Looking Back Over Thousands of Years. By R.W. Julian

• Intentional Circulation of Counterfeit U.S. Coins: Exclusive Preview of An Exciting New Book. By Winston Zack

• “Eagles of the Tyrant Collection”: Making a Debut at Long Beach Expo 2020.

• Ruined Coins: Destructive Forces Can Make a Coin Upgradeable, But Not Unvaluable. By Greg Reynolds

• Purpose & Service in Numismatics: Michael O’Higgins, Gobrecht Numismatics. By Antoinette Rahn

Plus, you’ll find regular market reports, recent news from the numismatic community, and a price guide with current pricing.