Issue Highlights: Aug/Sept. 2020

Below is a snapshot of some of the topics and interests you can expect to see in the pages of the Aug./Sept. 2020 issue of COINage. Plus, we’ve included some sample pages for you to enjoy.

• Global Turmoil and Coin Market History: 9/11 Terrorism Had No Adverse Impact on Coin Trading. By Greg Reynolds

• Coin Trading Through the Centuries: Social Distancing is Nothing New to Coin Collecting. By R.W. Julian

• Big Money in Silver Coins Ahead?: Silver May Be About to Step Out of Gold’s Shadow. By Steve Voynick

• Reimagining Coin Collecting and Investing: An Exciting Virtual World for Your Hobby Awaits. By Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez

• Golden Advice: All That Glitters IS Gold as the Metal Nears $2,000. By Scott A. Travers

• Purpose & Service in Numismatics: Paul Blaise Marino, Flower Hill Collectables. By Antoinette Rahn

Plus, you’ll find regular market reports, recent news from the numismatic community, a price guide with current pricing, and tips about virtual numismatic adventures and collecting excursions.