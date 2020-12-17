Gold Prices Rallying to $1,900?

Bullion investors rejoice, gold prices are propping back up to highs not seen in weeks. Gold prices are making a run for $1,900 after some concerns in the past weeks among some speculators that gold was on track to slump below $1,800. As of this writing on Thursday morning, gold prices are at $1,900 an ounce, up more than $25 since session trading began a few hours ago. This increase continues an upward trend that began early this week and picked up steam yesterday as gold prices took a solid push past $1,850.

As precious metals investors look at their options, many are choosing pre-1933 United States gold coins, vintage world gold coinage, and American Gold Eagle coins. These highly liquid pieces can be obtained for reasonable prices above spot and are easy to buy and sell. With numismatic premiums collapsing in recent years on common-date Liberty Head and Saint-Gaudens double eagles, these classic gold coins have become especially appetizing to those who want to maximize the return on their numismatic investment.