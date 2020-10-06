Gold Prices Perk Upward as Dollar Trembles, Trump Returns to White House

Gold prices wind their way through this week on an upward trend, with gold showing buoyancy at the $1,915 level this morning. The news comes as President Donald J. Trump returned to the White House last night after a three-day stay at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment following his diagnosis with COVID-19. Also tempting upward mobility in gold prices is a shaky dollar, which has been pummeled in world markets due to inflation concerns following a multi-trillion dollar economic stimulus package.

Those who wish to jump into investing in gold should consider buying pre-1933 United States gold coins, United States American Gold Eagles, and/or vintage and bullion gold coins from other government mints around the world. Buying old legal-tender or bullion-oriented gold coins offers the assurance that the precious metal used in minting the coins is backed by the governments that minted them. Also, government-issued gold coins are much more highly liquid than privately minted pieces, meaning the investor is likely to see faster, more robust returns on their investment.