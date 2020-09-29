Gold Prices Are Lower, So Is This A Good Time To Finish A Set Of Gold Coins?

Gold prices remain below $1,900 per ounce as of this writing, which leads me to wonder if now is a good time to finish building a gold type set I began working on years ago. Granted, I started it back when gold was closer to $1,200 an ounce, and an ounce of gold kicked off today’s trading session at around $1,860. But still, that’s down significantly from the $2,000+ territory it was in just a few weeks ago.

While I have no crystal ball — nor would I ever claim to — I have to believe that this may be a good opportunity to do a little bit of buying anyway. With the 2020 United States presidential election coming up and more economic fallout on the way from the pandemic, the markets are skittish. And economic uncertainty tends to push gold prices ever upward.

If you do decide to buy gold, it’s hard to go wrong with common-date Liberty Head and Saint-Gaudens double eagles, which can be bought for tiny premiums over melt. And some dealers are selling them at melt, even into the lower uncirculated grade range. Other pre-1933 U.S. gold is also relatively affordable now.

Does that mean you’ll make a guaranteed profit in buying these old gold coins? No, for there’s no such thing as guaranteed profits in bullion investing. But with gold prices lower today than they’ve been in months and premiums remaining minuscule on vintage gold, it may be a prime opportunity to fill some more holes in that gold type set of yours.