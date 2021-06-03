Esteemed Selection of Walking Liberty Half Dollars to Sell

A highly revered PCGS Walking Liberty Half Dollars Short Set, 1941-1947, will cross the auction block as part of a Stack’s Bowers sale scheduled for June 8-11.

The Lulu Collection ranks at the very top of the PCGS Population Report, with the majority of the coins in collection also approved by CAC. Assembled with a focus on strong luster and beautiful toning, the Lulu Collection matches exceptional eye appeal with superior surface quality. With an amazing nine coins graded MS-68 or MS-68+, the Lulu Collection represents perhaps the most important offering of Short Set dates in decades. Highlights from this impressive cabinet include MS-68+ CAC examples from 1942 and 1943, a 1943-S in MS-67+ CAC, and a 1944 in MS-68 CAC.

To better understand the rarity of this collection, a Short Set comprises the second part of the two-folder set for Walking Liberty half dollars produced by Whitman in the mid-20th century. The first folder contained most of the series from 1916 through 1940, with the balance included in the second “shorter” folder. Many decades later, this Short Set format has been embraced by modern collectors and continues to be a highly competitive approach to the series. As the Short Set includes the wartime issues of 1942-1945, it draws significant demand from World War II enthusiasts as well.

Consisting of just 20 coins, the Short Set can be readily completed in lower Mint State but is a significant challenge at the highest levels of preservation and production quality. The Lulu Collection, at the very pinnacle of these standards, will be a landmark offering for Walking Liberty half dollar specialists.

For more information, visit www.stacksbowers.com, email info@stacksbowers.com, or call 800-566-2580.