Champion Tennis Player Roger Federer First Living Person On Swissmint Commemorative Coin

Fans of tennis know Roger Federer as one of the sport’s greatest players of all time. And now numismatists will know the 38-year-old Swiss 20-time Grand Slam champion as the first living person ever depicted on a commemorative coin struck by Swissmint.

“In addition to his sporting brilliance, Roger Federer is above all the perfect ambassador for Switzerland,” says an online statement for Swissmint in Bern. “He has a unique way of embodying likeability, down-to-earthness, success, and eloquence.”

The new coin will carry a face value of 20 Swiss francs and depict the world-famous tennis player hitting a single-handed backhand. Presales are underway in December and the silver coin will officially be released on January 23, 2020 with an issue price of $30.09USD. Another coin bearing Federer’s image but with a denomination of 50 francs will be issued later in the new year.

This isn’t the iconic athlete’s first go-around at making history in the world of collectibles… The tennis player who once spent 237 consecutive weeks atop the world tennis rankings also made some important philatelic history in 2007, becoming the first living individual to appear on a special stamp released by Swiss Post in Basel — his hometown.