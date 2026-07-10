CAC Coins Bring Premiums in June

CAC-approved and CACG-encapsulated coins fared well in public sales during the month of June 2026. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

On June 14, DLRC sold a CAC-approved, NGC-graded MS-67 1935-S nickel for $3,000. On May 24, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1935-S nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $1,602.70.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/889164

On June 16, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved, PCGS-certified MS-66-FB 1918-S dime for $31,720. On April 19, GreatCollections sold an NGC-certified MS-66-FB 1918-S dime, without a CAC sticker, for $9,460. Both coins received “Full Bands” (FB) designations from a grading service.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1T0CDE/1918-s-mercury-dime-ms-66-fb-pcgs-cac

On June 16, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1905 half dollar for $21,960. On Feb. 3, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-67 1905 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $10,200, less than half as much.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1T0CRQ/1905-barber-half-dollar-ms-67-pcgs-cac

On June 16, in successive lots, Stack’s Bowers auctioned two PCGS-graded MS-65 1894-S $20 gold coins. One of the two had a CAC sticker and it realized $40,260. The other, without a CAC sticker, realized $21,960.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1T0E9D/1894-s-liberty-head-double-eagle-ms-65-pcgs-cac-cmq

On June 16, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CACG-certified Proof-66-Cameo 1878 J-1566 $2.5 gold piece, a unique pattern, for $439,200. On Aug. 25, 2022, Stack’s Bowers auctioned this exact same piece, while it was PCGS-certified Proof-67-Cameo, without a CAC sticker, for $432,000. Market levels for rare-gold patterns were not higher in June 2026 than they were in August 2022. In other words, a CACG-certified Proof-66 (sixty-six) 1878 $2.5 gold pattern brought more than the same exact piece did while it was PCGS-certified Proof-67 (sixty-seven). It had downgraded.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1T0EK0/1878-pattern-quarter-eagle-judd-1566-pollock-1756-rarity-8-gold-reeded-edge-proof-66-cameo-cacg

On June 17, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1926-S Oregon commemorative half dollar for $915. On Feb. 15, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1926-S Oregon half, without a CAC sticker, for $566.67. On Jan. 25, GreatCollections sold an NGC-graded MS-67 1926-S Oregon half, without a CAC sticker, for $634.70.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/commemorative-silver/1926-s-50c-oregon-ms67-pcgs-cac-cac-157-in-67-8-finer-6-26-cdn-650-whsle-bid-for-ngc-pcgs-ms67-mintage-83-055/a/132624-25518.s

On June 21, DLRC sold a CAC-approved Proof-66 1910 nickel for $950. On Feb. 3, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified Proof-66 1910 nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $701.50. Market levels for these were probably around 7.5% higher in June than they were in February 2026, not enough to account for the difference between $950 and $701.50.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/898258

On June 21, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1908-S dime for $9,350. On Aug. 29, 2025, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1908-S dime, without a CAC sticker, for $3,840, less than half as much. Market levels for these were probably 10% higher in June 2026 than they were in August 2025, not enough to account for the difference in prices realized between a CAC-approved coin and a non-CAC PCGS-graded MS-67 1908-S dime.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/1556919/1908-S-Barber-Dime-PCGS-MS-67-CAC-Green-Toned

On June 21, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-64 1908 $2.5 gold coin for $3,217.50. On June 23, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS MS-64 1908 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $1,830. On June 14, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS MS-64 1908 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $2,036.10.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/2168124/1908-Indian-Gold-Quarter-Eagle-CACG-MS-64

On June 21, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-65 1926 Indian Head $10 gold coin for $6,605.50. On June 18, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1926 Indian Head $10 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $3,416.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/2161999/1926-Indian-Gold-Eagle-CACG-MS-65

On June 22, Heritage sold three certified MS-65 grade 1924 Lincoln cents, each with a “Full Red” (RD) designation, two by PCGS without CAC stickers and one by CACG, which sold for $976.

A 1924 Lincoln in an old PCGS holder realized $762.50 and a 1924 Lincoln in a relatively new PCGS holder realized $561.20. The CACG-graded 1924 Lincoln thus brought much more, $976, than either PCGS-graded coin.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/lincoln-cents/1924-1c-ms65-red-cacg-mintage-75-178-000/a/60546-52308.s

On June 28, DLRC sold a CACG-certified Proof-65 1890 Liberty Head nickel for $700. On April 12, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-certified Proof-65 1890 Liberty Head nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $583. On Jan. 20, Heritage sold a different PCGS-certified Proof-65 1890 Liberty Head nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $488.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/881450