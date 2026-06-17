CAC Coins Bring Premiums in May

CAC-approved and CACG-encapsulated coins fared well in public sales during the month of May 2026. Here are 14 examples that were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

On May 3, DLRC sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1862 Three Cent Silver for $1,100. On May 12, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1862 Three Cent Silver, without a CAC sticker, for $762.50. On March 16, Stack’s Bowers sold a different PCGS-graded MS-64 1862 Three Cent Silver, without a CAC sticker, for $780.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/889179

On May 3, DLRC sold a CACG-graded MS-62 1858 Liberty Seated half dollar for $1,650. These are not auctioned often. On Nov. 25, 2025, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-62 1858 half, without a CAC sticker, for $960. On Oct. 21, Heritage sold an NGC-graded MS-62 1858 half, without a CAC sticker, for $1,200.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/889229

On May 3, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded AU-58 1834 Classic Head ‘Plain 4’ $5 gold coin for $4,265.50. On April 19, GreatCollections sold an NGC-graded AU-58 1834 Classic Head ‘Plain 4’ $5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $2,860.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/2127290/1834-Classic-Head-Gold-Half-Eagle-Plain-4-CACG-AU-58

On May 3, DLRC sold a CACG-graded XF-45 1883 Hawaii quarter for $280. On March 4, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded XF-45 1883 Hawaii quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $149 and a PCGS-graded AU-58 (fifty-eight!) 1883 Hawaii quarter, also without a CAC sticker, for $237.90.

https://davidlawrence.com/inventory/838147

On May 5, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-67 graded 1945 half dollar for $1,220. Actually, from January to May, CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1945 half dollars have sold for prices ranging from a sale by GreatCollections of $862.40 on May 3 to a sale of $1,708 by Heritage on Jan. 27. PCGS-graded MS-67 1945 half dollars, without CAC stickers, sold for $610 by Heritage on Feb. 3 and for $660 by GreatCollections on May 17. NGC-graded MS-67 1945 half dollars, without CAC stickers, sold for $524.70 by GreatCollections on Jan. 25 and for $524.60 by Heritage on May 26. So far in 2026, especially during May, CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1945 halves have realized far more than PCGS- or NGC-graded MS-67 1945 halves without CAC stickers.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/walking-liberty-half-dollars/1945-50c-ms67-pcgs-cac-cac-136-in-67-0-finer-3-26-cdn-550-whsle-bid-for-ngc-pcgs-ms67-mintage-31-502-000/a/132618-21509.s

On May 6, Stack’s Bowers sold a CACG-certified Proof-64 1883 ‘No Cents’ Liberty Head nickel for $561.20. On April 28, Heritage sold a PCGS-certified Proof-64 1883 ‘No Cents’ Liberty Head nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $402.60.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1SMIXM/1883-liberty-head-nickel-no-cents-proof-64-cacg

On May 6, Stack’s Bowers sold a CACG-graded XF-45 1835 dime for $463.60. This 1835 dime is of a die pairing (JR1) that is common. On Jan. 25, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded XF-45 1835 dime, without a CAC sticker, for $369.60.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1SMJ9Q/1835-capped-bust-dime-jr-1-rarity-1-ef-45-cacg

On May 9, Gerry Fortin Rare Coins (GFRC) sold a CAC-approved XF-45 grade 1847 quarter for $976. On Feb. 23, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded XF-45 1847 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $231.80. On Sept. 3, 2025, Stack’s Bowers sold an NGC-graded AU-55 (fifty-five!) 1847 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $384.

https://212collectibles.com/GFRC_Images/45000512.jpg

On May 9, Gerry Fortin Rare Coins (GFRC) sold a CAC-approved VF-20 grade 1866-S quarter for $4,000. On Feb. 23, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded VF-25 (twenty-five) 1866-S quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $1,708.

On May 10, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded VG-10 1895-S Morgan silver dollar for $688.60. On May 20, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded VG-10 1895-S Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $488. On May 24, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded VG-10 1895-S Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $497.20. On May 27, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded VG-10 1895-S Morgan dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $512.40.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/2134961/1895-S-Morgan-Silver-Dollar-CACG-VG-10

On May 18, in successive lots, Heritage sold three certified MS-66 grade 1935 Connecticut commemorative half dollars: a CACG-graded coin for $1,525, a PCGS-graded coin for $915 and an NGC-graded coin for $860.10. Neither the cited PCGS-graded MS-66 1935 Connecticut half nor the NGC-graded coin had a CAC sticker.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/commemorative-silver/1935-50c-connecticut-ms66-cacg-mintage-25-018/a/60538-52152.s

On May 24, at 6:00:57 PM Pacific Time, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded XF-40 1871 Liberty Seated dollar for $1,161.60. Six seconds earlier, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded XF-40 1871 silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $892.10. Three seconds after that, at 6:00:54 PM, and thus three seconds before the sale of the CACG-graded coin, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS- graded XF-40 1871 silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $882.20.

https://www.greatcollections.com/Coin/2141942/1871-Seated-Liberty-Silver-Dollar-CACG-XF-40

On May 26, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1946-S quarter for $231.80. On May 12, Heritage sold an NGC-graded MS-67 1946-S quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $109. On May 5, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-67 1946-S quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $159.

https://coins.ha.com/itm/washington-quarters/1946-s-25c-ms67-pcgs-cac-cac-72-in-67-2-finer-5-26-cdn-174-whsle-bid-for-ngc-pcgs-ms67-mintage-4-204-000-pcgs-/a/132621-27316.s

On May 27, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1928 Buffalo nickel for $414.80. On May 10, GreatCollections sold a PCGS-graded MS-65 1928 nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $296. Back on Oct. 21, 2025, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-65 1928 Buffalo nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $204.

https://auctions.stacksbowers.com/lots/view/3-1SXDQY/1928-buffalo-nickel-ms-65-pcgs-cac