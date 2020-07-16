ANA Officially Cancels 2020 World’s Fair of Money

For just the third time in its history, the American Numismatic Association Annual Convention is canceled, the ANA Board of Governors announced Thursday afternoon, July 14.

The convention and the World’s Fair of Money was slated to take place Aug. 4-8, 2020, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. However, like many other events, this annual gathering of numismatists from across the country and around the world is not a feasible endeavor in light of current protective measures and practices in response to COVID-19. The decision comes a month after the Board voted to postpone the World’s Fair of Money as they considered alternative sites, according to the press release.

According to the release, the search and planning for a replacement location and date were terminated with the ANA reporting an inability to assure the safety of its members, dealers, staff and visitors.

“Although we share the disappointment of collectors and dealers in canceling the 2020 World’s Fair of Money, it is the right decision given the wide range of uncertainties we currently face,” says ANA President Steve Ellsworth.

Although on-site plans for the ANA event are terminated, there are various convention events still happening, virtually. The Money Talks and Sundman Lectures Series are both slated to proceed online and are free to the public, with registration required.

The Board also committed to Pittsburgh as the site for the 2023 World’s Fair of Money.

For more information, visit the ANA website at www.money.org.