ANA Adds “Dealer Day” to World’s Fair of Money Lineup

The American Numismatic Association is looking to make the 2021 World’s Fair of Money an extra special event, and that includes a first-ever “Dealer Day.”

Set for Monday, Aug. 9, just ahead of the World’s Fair of Money, which is set to be held Aug. 10-14, the special Dealer Day affords numismatic dealers with the opportunity to check out the best inventory available from the ANA’s top collectors of coins, medals, paper money, and tokens, among other items. The Dealer Day event and the World’s Fair of Money are slated to be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.

Dealer Day begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and is not open to the general public. This event and the World’s Fair of Money come a year after the 2020 World’s Fair of Money’s cancellation over safety concerns in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bourse tables for Dealer Day are available to ANA member-dealers for $250 per table (including two people per table). Anyone looking to have a table during Dealer Day must also purchase a table for the World’s Fair of Money. Admission to Dealer Day for non-table holder dealers is $125, and a VIP package (including admission to Dealer Day and the World’s Fair of Money) can be purchased for $225.

Representatives from Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGCcoin.com), the ANA’s official rare coin authentication and grading service, will be on-site to accept submissions during the show, as will personnel from Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS.com). (On-site grading will not be available.) Attendees also will have access to lot viewing during Dealer Day for World’s Fair of Money auctions being held that week by Heritage Auctions (HA.com) and Stack’s Bowers Galleries (StacksBowers.com).

For additional information about the 2021 Dealer Day or the World’s Fair of Money, call (719) 482-9849, email conventions@money.org or visit worldsfairofmoney.com/dealer-day.