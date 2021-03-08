Newman Numismatic Portal Announces NNP Symposium March 19-21, 2021

Following the positive response to the first Newman Numismatic Portal (NNP) Symposium in August 2020, NNP is pleased to announce the next event, which will take place March 19-21, 2021. This is a free, online event that brings together a variety of numismatic speakers and covers a wide array of numismatic subjects. Featuring nearly 40 presentations, attendees will easily find topics of interest.

In the area of U.S. coins, John Brush of David Lawrence Rare Coins will speak on the formation and growth of the D.L. Hansen collection and his quest to surpass the collector Louis Eliasberg, an accomplishment thought unthinkable at the time of the Eliasberg sales. Bob Evans will speak on the SS Central America, which continues to amaze with new discoveries. Numismatic personality Ken Bressett, forever associated with the Guide Book, will be interviewed by Len Augsburger, while Sarah Miller will present an inside view of the Heritage Auctions operation in New York City.

In the field of ancients and foreign numismatics, Eric Hodge will speak on merchant counterstamps of the United Kingdom, and Lianna Spurrier will present on the Gaku Ichibu, the first piece of Japanese bar money. For those learning to navigate the marketplace, Shanna Schmidt will share her insights on the ancient coin auction landscape.

Young numismatists (YNs) will be treated to a block of presentations on Saturday morning, March 20, including speakers Jonas Denenberg, who will provide an overview of artificial intelligence as applied to coin grading. The American Numismatic Association YN of the year, Garrett Ziss, will cover obsolete paper money, while Kellen Hoard will discuss approaches to building a numismatic library.

NNP Symposium attendees may register at https://nnpsymposium.org, and a full schedule of events is posted at https://nnpsymposium.org/schedule. Registrants will receive Zoom links shortly before the event.