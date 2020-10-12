US Mint Raising Prices on Silver Coins

Climbing bullion values and increased operating costs are pushing up the issue prices for 15 United States Mint products containing .999-fine silver compositions. The news, announced in the October 8 issue of Federal Register, will affect many popular U.S. Mint coins, including American Silver Eagles and America The Beautiful Quarters products. The new pricing goes into effect on October 13, 2020.

Price increases include the following:

Limited-Edition Silver Proof Set currently $149.95 and going to $201

Silver Proof Set increasing from $63.25 and resetting at $105

Uncirculated America The Beautiful 5-Ounce Silver Quarter changing from $178.25 to $229

2019 Silver Proof Set, rising from an original $54.95 to $105

2019 Congratulations Set, increasing from $56.95 to $75

2019 American Liberty High Relief Silver Medal, priced at $99.95 and going to $175

2019 America The Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Set, increasing from $36.95 to $60

2020 America The Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Set, hiked from $46 to $60

2020 Uncirculated American Silver Eagle increasing from $54 to $67

2020 Proof American Silver Eagle, was $64.50 and will be repriced at $73

2020 40-Coin Proof American Silver Eagle Bulk Pack, now set at $2,920

2020 40-Coin Uncirculated American Silver Eagle Bulk Pack going to $2,680

End of World War II 75th Anniversary 1-Ounce Silver Medal will be priced at $75

Proof End of World War II 75th Anniversary 1-Ounce Silver Medal going on sale for $83

Presidential Silver Medals going up from $46 to $65

