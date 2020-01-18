Uncommon New Zealand Coins Set to Sell

(January 18, 2020) — A collection of rare and popular New Zealand coins certified by Professional Coin Grading Service is turning heads at the New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC) this week, where it will be offered for sale by Stack’s-Bowers Galleries on January 18, 2020. The Fenton Collection, named for renowned Australian PCGS Set Registry Member George Fenton, contains a wide variety of rare New Zealand coinage dating back to 1933, when the first official coins struck for the British Commonwealth nation.

The cabinet of approximately 200 coins represents the reigns of three British monarchs, including King George V, King George VI, and Queen Elizabeth II. The collection, covering the gamut of British Commonwealth-era New Zealand coinage, includes more than 45 finest-known coins and several elusive specimens that rarely make auction appearances.

Among the highlights is a 1949 Royal Visit Crown graded Proof-66 by PCGS. This coin, just one of three specimens known and housed in a PCGS Gold Shield holder, is tied with only one other example at that grade for finest known. The coins were struck to honor King George VI’s trip to New Zealand, which was cancelled due to health issues. The last time an example of this rarity was known to have appeared at auction was in 2015, when it realized $18,000.

Another outstanding piece is a 1936 King George V Florin, graded PCGS MS66. The single finest-known example of its kind and exhibiting exceptional strike and satiny surfaces, this 1936 Florin is fit to serve as a crown jewel in any top-caliber PCGS Set Registry of coinage from New Zealand.

“The collection was originally assembled in the 1980s by noted Australian collector Chris Meilon and sold in its entirety to another famous Australian collector, Wayne Borg,” Scott Waterman, director of Australia’s Imperial Coins, explains of the set’s provenance. “Wayne is really relevant in the Australian PCGS grading world, as it was his collection sold in 2011 that sparked the rapid growth and acceptance of PCGS and the PCGS Set Registry in Australian coins. Many of the prices realized in that sale still stand as the record price for numerous key-date Australian coins.” He adds, “it was our belief the coins would realize stronger prices at auction in fresh PCGS Gold Shield holders, and it also gave us a chance to have the collection named and photographed with PCGS TrueView®, which has a very cool effect on the complete collection.”

PCGS President Brett Charville says certifying the prestigious Fenton Collection represents the strong commitment his firm has to serving as the globe’s leading third-party numismatic grading firm. “We at PCGS are excited to have had the opportunity to certify the rare and exquisite coins of the Fenton Collection. We look forward to expanding our reach ever further to offer collectors of coins from Australia, New Zealand, and other nations from around the world our full suite of world-class grading services,” he remarks. “We also will continue providing many new and exciting avenues for those in the global numismatic community to build their collections and compete with fellow numismatists on the PCGS Set Registry.”

Visit Stack’s Bowers to view these coins and others open for bidding.