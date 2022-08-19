Top 10 Free Apps for Coin Collecting

Here are 10 free* apps that will help you stay on top of the bullion market and keep your finger on the pulse of the latest pricing trends for rare COURTESY and valuable coins. Find and download these apps for your Android on Google Play or iPhone on App Store.

Top 10 Coin Collecting Apps List

1. APMEX – Buy silver and gold and check out current bullion prices.

2. Coinflation – Get instant precious metal and base metal prices as well as calculate bulk bullion coinage based on the face value of the coins.

3. Greysheet Mobile App – This tool offers the latest retail market pricing for coins from the United States and beyond.

4. Heritage Auctions – Search auction prices and bid on coins, banknotes and more.

5. JM Bullion – Check out bullion prices going back five years and buy silver and gold coins.

6. MyUSMint – This United States Mint app has a product schedule, catalog and educational information on circulating and historic U.S. coins.

7. NGC App – The Numismatic Guaranty Company mobile app offers access to census information, certification verification, its set registry and more.

8. PCGS Cert Verification – Lookup details behind all coins graded by Professional Coin Grading Service with this app, which automatically pops up on enabled phones when hovered over a PCGS slab implanted with a Near-Field Communication device.

9. PCGS CoinFacts Mobile App – This resource from Professional Coin Grading Service offers a wealth of information, including coin prices, population figures, historical facts and much more.

10. Stack’s Bowers Galleries – Bid on auction items and research historical sales information all with a few taps on the phone screen.

What to Know

While none of these apps will charge monetary fees for usage, some may require you to exchange other assets, including your name, phone number, email address, or other information for use of the app. Depending on the app, you may be able to unsubscribe from promotional emails, advertising calls or other communications you wish to no longer receive.

This story about free apps for coin collecting previously appeared in COINage magazine. Story by Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez. To subscribe to COINage magazine click here.