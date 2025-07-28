Q. DAVID BOWERS RETIRES FROM STACK’S BOWERS GALLERIES

July 28, 2025 – Stack’s Bowers Galleries announced today the retirement of founder Q. David Bowers, whose leadership, expertise and guidance in the world of numismatics over his more than 70-year career cannot be overstated.

Since the 1950s, numismatics has benefitted immeasurably from Bowers’ unsurpassed contributions to the coin hobby. He has always been passionate about all facets of bringing a collection to market, from numismatic writing and research through marketing and final presentation and even as auctioneer on the podium.

“Dave has greatly impacted numismatics over the past seven decades and will continue to do so for many years to come,” said Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries. “He has been a wonderful mentor to many of us, and his leadership and guidance have been invaluable. We wish Dave the best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Bowers became interested in numismatics as a teenager in 1953 collecting Lincoln cents and putting them in a Whitman folder. Soon his interests widened, and he expanded his collection. In 1955, he attended his first American Numismatic Association Convention and issued his first printed catalog with coins illustrated and for sale. This set the trend for hundreds of other publications to come. In 1957, he formed the Rittenhouse Society with others interested in research. The society continues with annual meetings today.

In 1964, Bowers published his first book, Coins and Collectors, which became an overnight success and was reprinted, eventually selling tens of thousands of copies nationwide. This set the stage for over 70 books Dave would write, including The History of United States Coinage (for the Johns Hopkins University); Virgil Brand: The Man and His Era; Abe Kosoff: Dean of Numismatics; Louis E. Eliasberg: King of Coins; The Norweb Collection: An American Legacy; the three-volume History of the American Numismatic Association; the two-volume Silver Dollars and Trade Dollars of the United States: A Complete Encyclopedia; Commemorative Coins of the United States: A Complete Encyclopedia; American Coin Treasures and Hoards; Adventures with Rare Coins; More Adventures with Rare Coins; The Treasure Ship S.S. Brother Jonathan; A California Gold Rush History Featuring the Treasure from the S.S. Central America; The Treasure Ship S.S New York; America’s Greatest Treasure Ship: The S.S. Central America, The Second Treasure-Finding Journey; the Whitman Encyclopedia of United States Paper Money, a long list of Whitman Publishing Company books (including the Bowers series, which focused on numerous collecting specialties) and many more.

Bowers won more “Book of the Year” awards given by the Numismatic Literary Guild than any other author in history.

He supervised the handling of many important collections, as well as the research, writing and production of the catalogs presenting them, earning more awards and distinctions, such as “Catalog of the Year,” than any other. The list of famed collections showcased by Bowers and his firms is long and spans his 70+ year career. The Garrett Collection was sold from 1979-1981, while the 1980s also saw sales that included important coins from the Virgil Brand Collection and the collection of Ambassador and Mrs. R. Henry Norweb. In 1982, Bowers and his company were chosen to handle the gold portion of the Eliasberg Collection, while sales in 1996 and 1997 featured the copper and silver portions, with the world gold coins were presented in the early 21st century. In a series of sales in the late 1990s Dave’s firm brought the Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection to the market and the 1999 auction of the Childs Collection included an 1804 dollar that sold for over $4 million—a world-record price for any coin at the time.

Aside from his successful business ventures, Bowers served as president of the Professional Numismatist Guild from 1977 to 1979 and as president of the American Numismatic Association from 1983-1985. He was a numismatic director for Whitman Publications, LLC and the research editor for The Guide Book of United States Coins, the most used price reference in American numismatics. He served as selectman for his adopted home town of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, from 2010-2021, and wrote and published three volumes of the History of Wolfeboro.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t thank the many friends who made up our staff over the years,” Bowers said. “Some have unfortunately passed away, but many are still carrying the numismatic torch at Stack’s Bowers Galleries. My hope is that my enthusiasm has been contagious and they are enjoying this work as much as I did. I am forever grateful for their work ethic, friendship and camaraderie.”

Greg Roberts, CEO of Stack’s Bowers Galleries, said, “Dave has been a colleague and mentor to me for over 40 years. He is a true numismatic genius and friend. I wish him the very best in this next chapter.”

Q. David Bowers can be contacted through the Wolfeboro office by sending a letter to him at SBG, PO Box 1804, Wolfeboro, NH 03894 or by email to ckarstedt@stacksbowers.com or abowers@stacksbowers.com.

About Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, internet and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s 90+ year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block — The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection, The Sydney F. Martin Collection and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few.

World coin and currency collections include The Pinnacle Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Salton Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, the Augustana Collection of gold rarities from across western Europe, the Richard Margolis Collection of world coins and medals and The Thos. H. Law Collection. Recently the firm was awarded the privilege of bringing the most valuable world coin collection to auction – the L. E. Bruun Collection.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, which is also the location of Griffin Studios, the firm’s custom-built, broadcast-ready auction and event facility. In addition, the company has galleries in New York, Boston, Miami, and Philadelphia, as well as offices in New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Paris and Vancouver. Stack’s Bowers Galleries hosts a Global Showcase each summer as an Event Auctioneer Partner of the ANA World’s Fair of Money, a sale that features United States coins and currency, Ancient coins and World coins and currency. They are also the Official Auctioneer for several important numismatic events, including the New York International Numismatic Convention, the Whitman Spring, Summer and Winter Expos, the Spring and Fall Hong Kong shows, and the Maastricht Paper Money shows.