Few coins approach the popularity of the Morgan dollar, which was issued from 1878 through 1921 and has singlehandedly helped launch countless numismatic careers — both on the collecting and dealer sides. One real primo 1881-S Morgan dollar recently crossed the block at the Legend Rare Coin Auctions Regency 41 sale featuring a litany of top-end coins graded by Professional Coin Grading Service. This particular 1881-S Morgan, graded PCGS MS65, once belonged in the famed Roadrunner Collection and offers simply resplendent color and proof-like brilliance.

This monster toner features a blend of magenta, teal, ocean-blue, emerald, and gold and exhibits stunning luster and an excellent cartwheel effect. The devices are sharply struck and are quite bold, making this piece a truly excellent acquisition for whoever had the great fortune — and fortitude to buy it. A bidding war at Legend’s Regency Auction 41 saw this piece take $1,821.25, which is well above the coin’s pre-sale estimate of $750 to $1,250.

Morgan dollars like this one are exceptional not just for their grade and eye appeal but also their scarcity. While this date offers many handsome, colorfully toned Mint State specimens, the incredible demand from the community of Morgan dollar collectors is as strong as ever. PCGS-graded examples like this one, with radiant color and a Gem grade of MS65, are precisely the type of coin the most sophisticated Morgan dollar connoisseurs crave.