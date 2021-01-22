PCGS Announces Long Beach Expo Replacement Crossover Special

Professional Coin Grading Service Offers Special Discounts on Crossover Grading in Honor of Canceled Long Beach Expo Coin & Banknote Show

(Santa Ana, California) – January 22, 2021 – Professional Coin Grading Service (www.PCGS.com) is offering a special discount on crossover grading to honor the Long Beach Coin Expo, which was canceled over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the anticipated high demand, PCGS is offering a discounted Crossover service fee of just $10 for submissions postmarked now until February 3, 2021.

This limited-time discount is valid for an unlimited number of submissions and applies to “Show Rarity,” “Show,” “Show Economy,” and “Show Gold” service levels for coins that do not cross. To qualify for the $10 Crossover grading fee, coins must be submitted using a PCGS Show submission form, and standard grading and Guaranteed Premium fees apply.

“As the pandemic continues canceling coin major shows like the Long Beach Expo, PCGS is extending various special offers to coin collectors and coin dealers to show its continued support of the collectible coin hobby,” says PCGS President Brett Charville.

“Additionally, we are offering substitute PCGS Members Only Shows that provide collectors and dealers convention-like settings that comply with all local, state, and federal CDC safety protocols.”

PCGS had planned to attend the popular coin, banknote, sports cards, and collectibles show in Long Beach, California, originally slated to be held at the Long Beach Convention Center February 4-6, 2021. The opportunity for collectors and dealers to directly submit their coins to PCGS at the show is one of the many highlights of the Long Beach Expo.

Those who wish to submit their coins directly to PCGS must be a PCGS Authorized Dealer or PCGS Collectors Club member; to join, please visit http://www.PCGS.com/join. For more information about the discounted $10 Crossover special, check out http://www.PCGS.com/ccspecial. The PCGS Show submission form can be downloaded at http://www.PCGS.com/forms.

About Professional Coin Grading Service

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is a third-party coin and banknote grading company that was launched in 1986. Over 35 years, PCGS has examined and certified more than 45 million U.S. and world coins, medals, and tokens with a combined value of over $41.7 billion. For more information about PCGS products and services, including how to submit your coins for authentication and grading, please visit www.PCGS.com or call PCGS Customer Service at (800) 447-8848.