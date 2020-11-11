Issue Highlights: December 2020-January 2021

Below is a snapshot of some of the topics and interests you can expect to see in the pages of the Dec. 2020/Jan. 2021 issue of COINage. Plus, we’ve included some sample pages for you to enjoy.
• Complete Holiday Coin Gift Guide: Everything for the 2020-2021 Season. By Josh McMorrow-Hernandez
• Copper: Part of a Yuletide Tradition. By Steve Voynick
• Gold Present: Memories of Gold Dollars for the Holidays. By R.W. Julian
• Aloha to Hawaiian Coinage: Tour of Hawaiian Islands Coins Leads to Thrills, Beauty and Culture. By Mike Garofalo
• All-Star Rarities Lineup for 2020 and 2021: Dreams for Every Collector and Investor. By Greg Reynolds
Plus, you’ll find regular market reports, recent news from the numismatic community, a price guide with current pricing, tips about virtual numismatic adventures and collecting excursions, and the NEW COINage Welcome Mat column.
