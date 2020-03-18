Issue Highlights: April/May 2020

Below is a snapshot of some of the topics and interests you can expect to see in the pages of the April/May 2020 issue of COINage. Plus, we’ve included some sample pages for you to enjoy.

• Keeping Track of Your Coins Can Be Taxing: Numismatic Certainties Are Taxes and Taxes. By Joshua McMorrow-Hernandez

• The ABC’s Of Income Taxes and Coin Collecting: When It Comes to Taxes, the Alphabet Is Only the Beginning. By Barry Sunshine, CPA

• FUN Show Scenes: COINage Takes in the 2020 FUN Convention.

• Keeping Track of Every Penny: Software Options to Keep Records of Your Coins. By Tom Bilotta.

• Ups & Downs of Auction Results For Great Rarities: Cautious and Entertaining Fluctuations. By Greg Reynolds

Plus, you’ll find regular market reports, recent news from the numismatic community, a price guide with current pricing, and new columns.