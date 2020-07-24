Gold Prices Reaching All-Time Record Highs

Gold kicked off Friday morning tearing past $1,900 per ounce and could be on a path to eclipse its all-time record high of $1,920 reached in September 2011. Investors are scrambling to make some key decisions — will gold continue soaring for the stratosphere? Or will it do what it did when it was previously on similar paths in 1980 and 2011 — ride a peak and burst in a bubble?

Many fortune seekers are banking on a long-term run, while others are more cautious of the feverish gold prices we’ve seen over the past weeks. Those who wish to buy gold are turning to a number of assets, including pre-1933 United States gold coins and common vintage gold coins from around the world, many of which can be had at prices right around melt. One of the added benefits of such coins is their vast numismatic crossover market, making them highly liquid.

As gold prices continue trouncing multi-year records and head higher for the time being, we wait and see what comes next. It’s a Friday, so will gold prices continue this same positive stretch into next week? Stay tuned…