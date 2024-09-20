David Hall’s Greatest Idea?

Registry Set Concept Expands Collecting

Registry sets, assembled by collectors and investors in the thousands, are revolutionary not only in concept, but also in conception. They resulted from combining the coin market’s grading revolution and the wider world’s computer revolution.

The Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) introduced its Set Registry® program in booklet format in 1997 and on the Internet in 2001.

PCGS Founder David Hall, attending the American Numismatic Association (ANA) World’s Fair of Money® anniversary convention in Rosemont, Illinois, August 6-10, likened himself to the Founding Fathers of the United States: “I invented Set Registry and a coin-grading service; Washington, Jefferson and Franklin invented a country.”

The basic idea has been simple. Virtually all of the coins bought and sold for significant sums of money today have been certified: authenticated, graded and encapsulated by third-party services. PCGS, when Hall was at the helm, hit upon the idea of encouraging collectors to organize their PCGS-certified coins into sets and then “register” those sets on the company’s website. Collectors do this by entering the serial numbers of the coins from the holders in which they are encapsulated. PCGS assigns ratings to these sets that reflect the rarity and grades of the coins. An overall rating is determined for each set, and sets are listed sequentially, from the highest down, on the website. Top-rated sets in various categories are singled out for special recognition.

“David Hall’s creation of the registry set was the rocket fuel that launched coin collecting into a competitive sport,” said famed sports agent and philanthropist Dwight Manley, dubbed the “greatest coin collector” when COINage named him to its Numismatist of the Century short list. “One thing wealthy people hate is coming in second place.”

The ANA honored Manley at the convention by presenting him with its highest honor, the Chester L. Krause Memorial Distinguished Service Award.

