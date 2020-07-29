Coin of the Week: 1863 Seated Liberty Dollar

By Antoinette Rahn

Have you ever described a coin as beautiful, stunning, dazzling, or perhaps exquisite and received a perplexed reaction from someone who is not passionate about coins?

I think it’s safe to say if you have, you are not alone. However, it’s coins like this featured Coin of the Week, which is sponsored by Professional Coin Grading Services, that more illustrate the incredible beauty of coins, a truth that transcends the space between a collector and not-yet a collector.

The coin, a $1 1863 PCGS PR67+ CAM CAC, was the top lot in Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency Auction 39, which took place July 16, and served as the official auction of the PCGS Members Only Show. The Las Vegas-based event was the first on-site live auction held at a trade show since February of 2020, due to protective measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 1863 coin commanded $129,250 and was part of the storied BigMo Civil War Collection.

“Based on the sheer numbers of phone bidders we had for the BigMo Collection, we knew that the bidding would be intense for that high powered set, but the online bidders really came through and made the results for the entire collection incredible,” added Julie Abrams, president of Legend Rare Coin Auctions, www.legendauctions.com.

According to a post-auction report issued by Legend Rare Coin Auctions, at least 20 auction record prices were set during the sale.

In addition to the captivating shades of blue and pink toning present in this Coin of the Week, it is an artifact of a pivotol time in U.S. history. When this coin was issued, the country was in the throes of the Civil War.

The coin’s design is by renowned coin designer Christian Gobrecht, and a mere 460 Proofs of this coin were struck.

In addition to this Coin of the Week, the Legend Rare Coin Auction of July 16 saw additional highlights, including the following:

• 1865 50 cent PCGS PRG67+ DCAM CAC, a No Motto coin, which sold for $117,500

• Another selection from the BigMo Civil War Collection, is the 1862 Proof dollar PR66+ CAC, which realized $76,375.

• The auction catalog description for this 1865 25 cent PCGS PR67+ DCAM CAC identifies the remarkable quality of this coin as “When you twirl the coin, the mirror roll like liquid mercury.” The coin sold for $64,625

PCGS will host another Members Only Show Aug. 4-7, 2020, at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas.

About PCGS: Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) represents the industry standard in third-party certification. Visit www.pcgs.com for more information.