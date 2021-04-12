Candidates Set for ANA Board of Governors Election

It’s election time once again…for the American Numismatic Association elected officials. Plus, this year a virtual Candidates Forum will take place prior to the election.

The two-year term positions currently up for election include the president, vice president and seven governors. Below is the list of candidates vying for the positions. All 12 have received the required 25 nominations from ANA members and/or clubs and have accepted the nominations.

President:

Donald H. Kagin, Ph. D

Ralph W. Ross, Ph. D

Vice President:

Joseph E. Boling

Governors:

Michael Ellis

Muriel Eymery

Mary Lynn Garrett

Mark Lighterman

Clifford Mishler

Charles Morgan

Rob Oberth

Shanna Schmidt

Barry Stuppler

ANA members can learn more about the candidates during a Candidates Forum, which is slated for April 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. MST via Zoom. Serving as moderator of the event will be The Numismatist’s editor-in-chief Caleb Noel. During the forum, candidates will answer questions relevant to the ANA and will be afforded the opportunity to share their opinion on a variety of topics. To register to attend this virtual forum, visit bit.ly/ana-forum.

At the end of May, election ballots will be sent out to all members entitled to vote. ANA members 13 years of age or older as of March 31, 2021, and who have been members of the Association for at least one year are eligible to vote in the election, as are ANA-member clubs.

Members can either vote via mail (the ANA will send a pre-printed return envelope and candidate biographies/platforms) or online using an eBallot. Completed ballots must be received by July 1, or they will not be counted.

Those elected this year will be installed at the ANA World’s Fair of Money® in Chicago, which is scheduled to open Aug. 10.