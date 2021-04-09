Numismatic Literary Guild Names Charles Morgan Executive Director

NLG launches membership drive and opens annual awards competition

The Numismatic Literary Guild (www.NLGonline.org) has selected Charles Morgan, editor-in-chief of CoinWeek (www.CoinWeek.com), to be the organization’s next Executive Director. He succeeds numismatic researcher, author, and dealer Ron Guth who served in the post for three years.

The NLG is a nonprofit organization composed of more than 200 editors, authors, writers, bloggers, and club newsletter editors as well as online content and audio and video producers. Membership is open to anyone, professional or amateur, who covers news and feature stories about all forms of money, medals, and tokens as collectibles. Membership dues are $15 a year. Information about joining is available online at www.NLGonline.org/membership.

“I take this position as NLG Executive Director with humility and gratitude. I am fortunate to be entrusted with this responsibility,” said Morgan who becomes the 12th executive director of the organization founded in 1968. “The NLG serves an important purpose in the field of numismatics and is an institution near and dear to the hearts of its members. I would like to see its presence and reputation grow.”

Morgan joined CoinWeek in 2013 and has helped grow the website’s audience from 45,000 to 1,000,000 unique monthly visitors and guided its YouTube channel from 2,500 to 37,000 subscribers. He is co-author with Hubert Walker of the reference book, 100 Greatest Modern World Coins, and has won 18 NLG awards for his writing, podcasting and video production work.

Guth, the outgoing NLG executive director, stated: “I can’t think of anyone better than Charles Morgan to helm the Numismatic Literary Guild. As an award-winning writer, he understands the importance of having an organization that supports and celebrates the creative efforts of his fellow numismatists. He has my wholehearted support.”

The NLG has begun accepting entries for its annual awards competition that is open to any paid-up NLG as of May 1, 2021. The deadline for submitting entries to Awards Coordinator David W. Lange is June 5. Awards categories and rules can be found online at www.nlgonline.org/news/2021-numismatic-literary-guild-awards-competition.

The winners are traditionally announced at an awards presentation held in conjunction with the annual American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money summer convention.

The NLG Board of Directors members are Bob Fritsch, Donn Pearlman, Michael Shutterly, Mel Wacks, and Doug Winter. Maurice Rosen serves as Treasurer and Walter Ostromecki as Secretary. For additional information about the Numismatic Literary Guild, visit www.NLGonline.org.