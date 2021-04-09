Gold Prices End Week on a Slide

The morning of Friday, April 9, 2021, saw gold prices sliding down from $1,755 to almost $1,740 per ounce, following several sessions of positive activity. It’s just another episode in a bullion saga that has seen a fickle gold react to changing market conditions in a changeable time. The COVID-19 pandemic appears to be thrusting a fourth wave in the United States while parts of Europe and Asia also endure another spike in activity.

But hope isn’t lost, as around 25% of adults in the United States are now fully vaccinated and the nation marches ever closer to achieving herd immunity. And as the pandemic quells, the economy will surely be on a path to recovery — and this could be very good news for industrial bullion demand, which helps drive precious metals prices.

In the meantime, those who are looking to hedge their bets on gold are turning to pre-1933 United States gold coins, American Gold Eagles, and vintage world gold. The advantages these vehicles provide include relatively low premiums over spot and perennial crossover appeal in the numismatic market, ensuring outstanding liquidity for investors and speculators.