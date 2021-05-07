CAC-Approved Coins Shine During April Auctions

Spring definitely sprung in high style during April when it came to CAC-approved coins outperforming other certified coins at auction.

Below is a list of 12 select examples of CAC-approved coins that drew attention from bidders.

1. On April 18, the firm called GreatCollections sold a CAC approved MS-66 grade 1930-S Standing Liberty quarter with a “Full Head” (FH) designation for $1,435.50. On January 13, 2021, Heritage sold a PCGS certified MS-66- “Full Head” 1930-S quarter without a CAC sticker for $1,080.

2. On April 21, Legend auctioned a CAC approved MS-68 grade 1943 steel cent for $3,407.50. On January 24, 2021, Heritage sold a PCGS graded MS-68 1943 steel cent without a CAC sticker for $2,220.

3. On April 21, Legend auctioned a CAC approved AU-58 grade 1795 half dollar, with two leaves under each wing, for $39,950. In January 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS graded AU-58 1795 half dollar with two leaves under each wing and without a CAC sticker for $26,400.

4. On April 21, Legend auctioned a CAC approved MS-66 grade 1933-S Walking Liberty half dollar for $7,343.75. On February 19, Heritage auctioned a PCGS graded MS-66 1933-S half dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,360.

5. On April 22, Heritage auctioned a CAC approved Proof-61 1856 Flying Eagle cent for $19,200. On March 11, 2020, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS certified Proof-61 1856 Flying Eagle cent without a CAC sticker for $10,800. In January 2019, Heritage sold a different PCGS certified Proof-61 1856 Flying Eagle cent without a CAC sticker for $13,200. Market levels for Flying Eagle cents were higher in 2018 and 2019 than they were in April 2021, and the just sold CAC approved Flying Eagle cent brought much more than each of its non-CAC counterparts in recent years.

6. On April 22, Heritage auctioned a CAC approved, NGC graded MS-64 1807 dime for $20,400. On December 18, 2020, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS graded MS-64+ 1807 dime without a CAC sticker for $13,200.

7. On April 22, Heritage auctioned a CAC approved, certified Proof-68 1941 half dollar for $15,600. The day before, Legend auctioned a PCGS certified Proof-68 1941 half dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,760.

8. On April 23, Heritage auctioned a CAC approved, MS-67 grade 1902-O Morgan silver dollar for $9,600. On April 18, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded MS-67 1902-O without a CAC sticker for $5,906.25. On April 11, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS graded MS-67 1902-O without a CAC sticker for $4,674.38. On March 26, Stack’s-Bowers sold another non-CAC PCGS graded MS-67 1902-O Morgan for $4,800.

9. On April 24, Heritage sold a CAC approved, MS-67 grade 1861 Indian cent for $18,000. On March 14, 2021, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded MS-67 1861 Indian cent without a CAC sticker for $11,418.75.

10. On April 24, Heritage auctioned a CAC approved MS-64 grade 1926-S Buffalo nickel for $16,800. On January 21, Heritage auctioned a PCGS graded MS-64 1926-S Buffalo nickel without a CAC sticker for $8,400, exactly half as much.

11. On April 24, Heritage auctioned a CAC approved MS-66 grade 1921-D dime with a “Full Bands” (FB) designation for $18,600. On August 23, 2020, GreatCollections sold a PCGS certified MS-66- “Full Bands” 1921-D dime without a CAC sticker for $9,337.49, around half as much as the just mentioned CAC approved dime. Earlier, on December 12, 2019, Legend auctioned a PCGS certified MS-66-“Full Bands” dime without a CAC sticker for $7,931.25.

12. On April 25, GreatCollections sold a CAC approved MS-63 grade 1806 $5 gold coin of the variety with a “Round 6” in the date, seven stars to the left and six stars to the right. On January 10, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded MS-63 1806 five of this same variety without a CAC sticker. The CAC stickered 1806 $5 gold coin realized $29,939.24, and the non-CAC, PCGS graded MS-63 1806 realized $19,912.50, just two-thirds as much.