Acclaimed Coin Designer Emily Damstra Signs and Donates Eagles Artwork To ANA

(Rosemont, Illinois) – Acclaimed artist Emily Damstra, whose designs are now on 11 United States coins including the new reverse of the popular Type II silver American Eagle bullion coins, hand-signed a poster size canvas print of her eagle artwork and donated it to the American Numismatic Association (www.money.org). The signing and donation took place at the ANA’s Chicago World’s Fair of Money on August 11, 2021.

Right to left: Col. Steve Ellsworth, Emily Damstra, Kim Kiick, and Dr. Ralph Ross. Image is courtesy of the American Numismatic Association.

Three officials of the ANA witnessed the signing of the large, 30 by 42 inches artwork depicting images of an eagle in flight and an eagle perched: Executive Director Kim Kiick, 2019-2021 President Col. Steve Ellsworth and 2021-2023 President Dr. Ralph Ross. Kiick accepted the artwork on behalf of the association.

A participant in the United States Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program, Damstra has designed over 40 coins and medals for the U.S. Mint and the Royal Canadian Mint including the reverse of the new Type II 2021 silver American Eagle.