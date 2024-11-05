Universal Coin Announces National TV and Global Media Campaign

One of the nation’s most prominent rare-coin and precious-metals dealers, Universal Coin & Bullion, Ltd. (UniversalCoin.com) of Beaumont, Texas, has announced a new strategic-marketing joint venture with two other Beaumont rare coin and precious metals dealers: 1st American Coin, Ltd., and 1st National Reserve, Ltd.

All three companies are accredited by the Better Business Bureau and members in good standing of other consumer-protection and education organizations, such as the National Coin & Bullion Association.

“Gold, silver and high-quality rare coins have performed exceptionally well in recent years. This joint venture will strengthen all three companies by combining resources and providing unparalleled benefits for our existing and future customers,” says Mike Fuljenz, president asoon launch a large, nationwide marketing campaign that will include television, print, radio and other media.”

The Congressionally chartered American Numismatic Association named Fuljenz “Dealer of the Year” in 2021 and presented him with its highest award for lifetime achievement in 2023. He has also been honored by the Professional Numismatists Guild for his successful efforts to combat fraud in the rare-coin and precious-metals marketplace. His writings have won numerous awards from the Southeast Texas Press Club and the prestigious Numismatic Literary Guild.

“Of course, I’m very excited about this new joint venture and what it means for these companies and the future of the coin field,” says Fuljenz, one of the nation’s top numismatic experts. “It also will mean better performance for our recommendations to clients and create more demand for our customer coins.”

For additional information, visit the company’s website UniversalCoin.com or call (800) 822-4653.

United States Mint and Warner Bros. Announce Coin and Medal Series Celebrating Comic Art

The United States Mint is pleased to announce a historic collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to launch a new collectible coin and medal series celebrating comic book art as a uniquely American art form, featuring DC comic book characters and art. This unprecedented initiative marks the first time the Mint has entered a public–private partnership of this magnitude.

The new series will feature nine iconic superheroes depicted on 24-karat gold coins, 0.999-fine silver medals and non-precious metal (clad) medals. Debuting in summer 2025 with Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, the three-year series will include six additional DC characters, three each in 2026 and 2027.

“This opportunity with DC signals an exciting new era for the Mint as we continue our efforts to engage seasoned collectors but also connect with younger, more diverse audiences,” said the Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, director of the Mint. “We are thrilled to highlight the role that comic books have played in upholding American values, and the fact that the American public will be a guiding force in shaping this coin and medal series makes it even more special.”

Preston Kevin Lewis, head of consumer products and retail strategy at the Americas for Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “It is an honor to collaborate with the Mint and immortalize DC’s iconic place in American pop culture with this incredible set of collectible coins featuring the DC ‘Trinity’: Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman.”

All obverses (heads side) of the coins and medals for this program will be designed and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna. Each of the reverses will be designed by one of the Mint’s Medallic Artists under Menna’s

art direction.

“For me, the real gift of creating coins and comic book collectibles is how happy they make people. With that incredible honor comes great responsibility. Nothing beats bringing joy to peoples’ lives,” Menna said. “Comic books are my greatest inspiration. Comic books taught me how to draw, to dream, and got me through some of the most challenging times in my life. I am really looking forward to celebrating the impact of comic art through coins and medals. I see this as an opportunity for me to combine all the worlds I love together, bringing to the American people what I hope will be the greatest collectibles of all time.”

Stack’s Bowers Appoints John Kraljevich as Director of Numismatic Americana

Stack’s Bowers Galleries announced the appointment of John Kraljevich, COINage numismatist of the century, to the newly created position of director of numismatic Americana. Kraljevich, proprietor of John Kraljevich Americana since 2007, has been recognized time and again for his scholarship, expertise and leadership.

In his new role, Kraljevich will devote his exceptional numismatic talents to cataloging noteworthy consignments across a wide range of specialties for Stack’s Bowers auctions. In addition, he will maintain an inventory of historical American numismatic items for retail sale and work with the firm’s collector and dealer clients.

Kraljevich, a native of Pennsylvania and graduate of the University of Virginia, embarked on his full-time career in numismatics in 2000 as a cataloger and professional numismatist at Bowers and Merena Galleries of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire. His tenure at Bowers and Merena, American Numismatic Rarities and Stack’s (where he specialized in early American coins and numismatic Americana) laid the foundation for his illustrious career.

Since establishing John Kraljevich Americana, he has continued to collaborate with Stack’s Bowers Galleries as a consultant, earning acclaim for his cataloging prowess and subject matter expertise.

Reflecting on his journey, Kraljevich remarked, “Since the age of 22, the team at Stack’s Bowers Galleries has been like family to me. Dave Bowers and Larry Stack have been invaluable mentors over the decades. Though the company name has evolved, the professionals I have worked with day in and day out for years and the firm’s commitment to excellence have remained constant. I am eager to continue contributing to the rich tapestry of numismatic history on behalf of our esteemed clients.”

Brian Kendrella, president of Stack’s Bowers Galleries, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment: “John’s name is synonymous with expertise, integrity and captivating storytelling in the realm of numismatics. I am proud to offer our clients access to the most talented staff in the hobby and I am sure every sophisticated collector of historical American coins and exonumia will want to utilize John’s expertise to add value to their collections.”

In addition to the Stack’s Bowers presentation of the D. Brent Pogue Collection, the most valuable coin collection ever sold, Kraljevich has cataloged many of the firm’s legendary auction presentations, including the Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins; the Lucien LaRiviere Collection of Betts Medals; the El Dorado Collection of Colombian coins; the John W. Adams Collection of Comitia Americana Medals; the Cardinal Collection of Early Dollars; the John J. Ford, Jr. Collection of Canadian Colonial Tokens; the Norweb Collection of Washingtoniana; the Ted Craige and Archangel collections of colonial coins; and many more. Throughout his career, Kraljevich has authored more Numismatic Literary Guild award-winning catalogs than any other writer in history.

Beyond cataloging, Kraljevich has contributed to A Guide Book of United States Coins and dozens of numismatic reference books, including 100 Greatest American Medals and Tokens, and The Early Paper Money of America by Eric Newman, as well as other works by Q. David Bowers.

Kraljevich has delivered lectures at prestigious institutions such as the American Numismatic Society and the American Numismatic Association’s Summer Seminar.

A fixture in both numismatic and mainstream media, Kraljevich has shared his insights through interviews with prominent outlets, including the Washington Post, National Public Radio and the BBC.

He has also been honored with multiple awards from the American Numismatic Association, including the Young Numismatist of the Year award (1993), the Heath Literary Award (2002), an Honorary Doctorate of Numismatics (2015), the Numismatist of the Year award (2016) and the Medal of Merit (2018).