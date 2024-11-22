Top 5 Gifts for Friends, Family and You

Your 2024-2025 Numismatic Holiday

This holiday season, the search for the perfect numismatic gift for both a seasoned coin collector or a curious novice who is just getting started can be challenging. Thankfully, the U.S. Mint, the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP) and a reputable coin dealer can make gift-giving a lot easier.

For those who appreciate history, artistry and the thrill of collecting, here are my favorite five exceptional “can’t miss” numismatic gifts that will not only spark joy, but also inspire a

deeper appreciation for the richness of our monetary heritage.

1) U.S. $2 bills. These notes have historically been one of the most popular and economical gifts given during the holidays. Banks and credit unions stock up on them, and they are easy to get in single notes. However, if you want to add a little twist to your gift and don’t mind spending a few extra bucks, the BEP sells $2 bills in sheets of four for $22.50, eight for $36, 16 for $61 and 32 for $102.

Nothing says “open me first” like having another gift wrapped in a real sheet of money. But be careful when opening, and don’t tear the packaging because you can frame it later or cut off individual bills and wow the kids when you stop at the proverbial neighborhood lemonade stand.

2) U.S. Mint Explore and Discover Coin Set. The holidays generally center around the family, so we looked over a few items from the U.S. Mint and found its Explore and Discover Coin Set, featuring proof and Uncirculated U.S. coins. The set sells for $19.95 and contains a Native American $1 coin, a quarter dollar from the America

the Beautiful Quarters Program, a Kennedy half-dollar, a Roosevelt dime, a Jefferson nickel and a Lincoln penny.

This set is the perfect gift for young numismatists, as they can learn from the Mighty Minters by reading along in the included activity booklet, which contains detailed information about each coin. But wait, there’s more, as the set comes with a white glove (to keep the oils from your fingers from getting on the coin) and a cool magnifying glass to study the intricate details of each coin.

3) U.S. Mint Holiday Ornaments. One of the neatest gifts, especially for parents and the rest of the family to enjoy, are the handcrafted ornaments created each year by the U.S. Mint. Each ornament features a beautiful Uncirculated coin and has a unique design. The ornaments are reasonably priced and look amazing hanging from the tree or on a wreath in an entryway.

According to the Mint’s website, one of this year’s many ornaments features the reverse, or tails, side of the Uncirculated Kennedy half-dollar. It includes the wording “UNITED STATES MINT” and “2024” encircling the coin, which is surrounded by a tiny band of hollies, berries and bright red poinsettias with green foliage forming a wreath around the outer band.

These are definitely unique gifts that will enhance any numismatic enthusiast’s collection, and the Mint refreshes its selection by making new ones each year.

4) American Silver Eagle 1-ounce bullion coins. Looking back on my life, one of the most memorable gifts I received wasn’t necessarily received during the holidays but usually on my birthday and for each “A” that I received on my report card. Back then, my grandfather would give me a silver dollar for each high grade on my report card, and those were the coins that created my passion for numismatics.

An 1880s-dated one-ounce silver dollar in the 1960s was only one dollar at the bank­—an even exchange for a single paper dollar. Today, reputable coin dealers sell American Silver Eagle 1-ounce bullion coins for a few dollars over the spot price of silver, which has been hovering around $32 an ounce. So a fair price would be around $37 each, based on current market pricing.

And while the desire may be to get a current-year silver dollar, it’s not a must. Since the new American Silver Eagles are released from the Mint in January of each year, the usual premium for a current-year coin may have dropped from the beginning of the year. Remember, this year’s coins become last year’s coins on January 1.

American Silver Eagles are the most popular silver bullion coin in the world and make another great gift for the budding coin collector or the skilled expert. The front, or obverse, side of American Silver Eagle bullion coins are based on Adolph A. Weinman’s Walking Liberty half dollar, produced from 1916 to 1947. In 2021, the back of the coin was changed from a design created by John Mercanti featuring a heraldic eagle and shield with the eagle grasping an olive branch in its right talon and arrows in its left to symbolize strength and endurance. The current design for the reverse shows an eagle landing on its nest while carrying an oak branch.

If you are looking for an American Silver Eagle, be sure to contact a reputable coin dealer in your area to arrange a purchase. Due to the proliferation of counterfeits, I would stay away from ads on social media sites such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok or Instagram unless you know the dealer selling the coins. Santa Claus may be delivering lots of toys and goodies to your family, but there is no Santa Claus in numismatics.

5) $5 tenth-ounce American Gold Eagle. A diamond may be forever, but gold has been a store of wealth and value for over 2,500 years. So why not give your favorite numismatist a $5 tenth-ounce American Gold Eagle? Created by the U.S. Mint, this is the perfect entry-level coin and can be purchased from reputable dealers for about 10 percent to 12 percent over gold’s spot price.

Since January 1 of this year, gold has increased over 30 percent and still has plenty of room for growth. Long-term gold has increased over 800 percent since January 1, 2000. From an investment or collector standpoint, you can’t go wrong with gold.

Happy holidays to you and yours, and I hope my recommendations have made your numismatic gift-buying a little easier this year.