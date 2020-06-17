PNG Cancels 2020 PNG Day Show

On June 17, 2020, the Professional Numismatists Guild announced the cancelation of the 2020 PNG Day Show, citing COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions in place within the state of Philadelphia. The annual PNG Day Show was to occur on Monday, August 3.

This announcement comes on the same day the American Numismatic Association announced the suspension of the 2020 World’s Fair of Money, in light of COVID-19 related restrictions, including the rule that only 250 people maximum can gather in any one location at the same time, of which the PNG Day Show and the World’s Fair of Money qualify.

For additional information, contact the Professional Numismatists Guild by phone at 951-587-8300 or by email at info@pngdealers.org.