Country Music Legend Larry Gatlin Goes For The Gold On New 1st National Reserve Website

(Beaumont, Texas) December 2, 2020 — Legendary country and gospel music singer and songwriter Larry Gatlin talks about owning gold in a video on the redesigned website of precious metals and rare coins dealership 1st National Reserve (www.1stNationalReserve.com) of Beaumont, Texas.

In the brief, entertaining video, Texas native and 1st National Reserve customer Gatlin explains he should have followed the recommendations of financial advisors to purchase gold when it was about $300 an ounce in 1979 after the success of his #1 hit song, “All The Gold In California.”

Instead, he explained in September, “I bought horses and cows and cars and guitars and a lot of other stuff. I mean, a lot of other stuff. Now, gold is over $1,900 an ounce while the horses are dead, the cows are dead, the cars won’t run and the guitars are, well, just guitars. The bad news: I didn’t buy gold. The good news: now I own gold and I’m going to buy more from the experts at 1st National Reserve,” he states.

In addition to the video, the new website provides up-to-date listings about the company’s current precious metals and numismatic offerings for online shopping as well as useful information about the enjoyment of coin collecting.

“We’re committed to increasing transparency and clarity in our offerings while remaining at the forefront of the evolving collectible coin marketplace. We feel confident that our new website will be a powerful tool to showcase our distinctive gold and silver bullion and rare coin offerings, and help interested parties make informed decisions when choosing to buy numismatic and precious metals products,” explains Ryan Verde, 1st National Reserve’s Manager.

“Our site’s information on coin buying, coin grading and other numismatic subjects is substantial. We pride ourselves on providing a large amount of informative, award-winning content relative to the coin and bullion market to help prospective collectors learn more about the hobby of coin collecting,” adds Verde.

For additional information, visit www.1stNationalReserve.com or call 800-321-8700.

About 1st National Reserve:

For more than 30 years, 1st National Reserve has diligently provided superlative service, insightful analysis and comprehensive consultation to a national client base of rare coin investors and collectors. 1st National Reserve is a Better Business Bureau accredited company, a Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) authorized dealer and member of the Industry Council for Tangible Assets (ICTA).

About Larry Gatlin:

The close family harmonies of Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers have given the trio a signature sound that led to country classics like “All the Gold in California” and “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You).” The brothers won a GRAMMY® for their 1976 breakthrough hit, “Broken Lady,” and reached #1 with several other songs soon thereafter. Along with five career nominations for the ACM Vocal Group, the Gatlin Brothers picked up three 1979 trophies: Single of the Year (“All the Gold in California”), Album of the Year (Straight Ahead) and Male Vocalist of the Year for Larry Gatlin. The brothers were also nominated for multiple CMA Awards including Vocal Group of the Year, Single of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. Larry Gatlin has written songs recorded by Elvis Presley, Glen Campbell, Barbra Streisand, Johnny Cash, Kris Kristofferson, Dottie West, Roy Orbison, Barry Gibb and countless gospel artists including the Gaither Vocal Band, the Booth Brothers, the Isaacs and many more. Larry was formally inducted into the prestigious Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in the fall of 2019.

For more information on Larry Gatlin, visit www.gatlinbrothers.com or follow him on social media: Facebook (www.facebook.com/ GatlinBrothers),Twitter (https://twitter.com/ LarryGatlin) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/larrygatlin ).

*Image courtesy of Larry Gatling and 1st Reverse Gold.