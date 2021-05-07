Chicago World’s Fair of Money® Gets the Green Light

Although safety protocols may limit the size of the show, the American Numismatic Association is making plans for its annual World’s Fair of Money® slated for mid-August in Rosemount, Ill.

The Donald E. Stephens Convention Center announced on May 4 that it will resume hosting trade shows and events beginning in July, which is great news for the Aug. 10-14 event.

The convention center, one of the largest such facilities in the U.S., has not yet indicated whether limits will be placed on the number of people allowed in the event facility at one time. However, attendees will most likely be adhering to social distancing, wearing masks, and following established disinfecting routines.

To comply with possible safety protocols, the ANA is currently limiting the number of dealer tables to 300 to allow for appropriate distancing between booths. Once the bourse has sold out, dealers will be placed on a wait list. In the event that COVID conditions improve and protocols are relaxed, the ANA may increase the number of dealer tables to 500.

The annual World’s Fair of Money® is considered the biggest week of the year for collectors of coins, paper money, tokens, and medals. The event traditionally features educational forums, exhibits from private collectors and the ANA’s Money Museum, and major auctions by Heritage Auctions and Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

A first-ever “Dealer Day” will be held immediately prior to the show on Aug. 9.

For further information, visit https://www.money.org/worldsfairofmoney.