CAC Coins Bring Premiums in November 2023

CAC approved coins fared well in many public sales during November 2023 and in live auctions in New Jersey, Texas and California. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

On Nov. 2, Legend auctioned a CAC approved MS-67 grade, 1913 ‘Type One’ Buffalo nickel for $1468.75. On Oct. 17, Heritage sold a PCGS graded MS-67 1913 ‘Type One’ Buffalo nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $900.

On Nov. 2, Legend auctioned a CAC approved MS-63 grade 1875-CC Twenty Cent piece for $4112.50. On Dec. 15, 2022, Heritage auctioned a PCGS graded MS-63 1875-CC Twenty Cent piece, without a CAC sticker, for $3120. Market levels for these were only slightly higher, if higher at all, in November 2023 than they were in December 2022.

3. On Nov. 2, Legend auctioned a CAC approved PCGS certified Proof-67 1904 quarter for $5405. On May 22, Heritage sold a PCGS certified Proof-67 1904 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $2100.

On Nov. 5, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded MS-66 1908 ‘No Motto’ $20 gold coin for $4840. On Aug. 18, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS graded MS-66 1908 ‘No Motto’ $20 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $3120.

On Nov. 14, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC approved, PCGS certified Proof-65 1857 Flying Eagle cent for $33,600. On Aug. 24, 2022, Heritage auctioned a PCGS certified Proof-65 1857 Flying Eagle, without a CAC sticker, for $22,800. Market levels for these were not higher in November 2023 than they were in August 2022.

On Nov. 16, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC approved MS-67 grade 1915-S Pan-Pac commemorative half dollar for $7800. In March 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned this exact same coin, for the same price, $7800. On July 21, 2023, Heritage sold two PCGS graded MS-67 1915-S Pan-Pac commemorative half dollars, without CAC stickers, for $4200 and $4560, respectively.

On Nov. 16, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC approved AU-55 grade 1850-C $2.5 gold coin for $7200. On Aug. 27, 2022, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS graded AU-55 1850-C $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $4920. Market levels for these were a little higher in August 2022 than they were in November 2023.

On Nov. 19, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded MS-67 1919 Buffalo nickel for $5791.50. On May 4, Heritage auctioned a PCGS graded MS-67 1919 Buffalo nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $3120. On March 5, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS graded MS-67 1919 Buffalo nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $3054.70.

On Nov. 19, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded MS-64 1938 half dollar for $425.69. On Sept. 10, Great Collections sold a PCGS graded MS-64 1938 half, without a CAC sticker, for $139.69. On Aug. 30, Stack’s Bowers sold a different PCGS graded MS-64 1938 half, without a CAC sticker, for $192. A week earlier, Stack’s Bowers sold another for that same price, $192. A CACG graded coin thus brought more than twice as much as each of three PCGS graded MS-64 1938 half dollars.

On Nov. 19, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded MS-66+ 1884-CC Morgan silver dollar for $1705. On Oct. 8, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded MS-66+ 1884-CC Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $1266.10.

On Nov. 19, GreatCollections sold a CACG graded MS-65 1904 $2.5 gold coin for $1210. On Oct. 29, GreatCollections sold a PCGS graded MS-65 1904 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $770. A week earlier, on Oct. 22, GreatCollections sold a different PCGS graded MS-65 1904 $2.5 gold coins, without a CAC sticker, for that same price, $770. On Sept. 3, GreatCollections sold an NGC graded MS-65 1904 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC, sticker for $771.11, $1.11 more than each of the two just mentioned PCGS graded coins, but much less than the $1210 result for a CACG certified MS-65 1904 quarter eagle.

On Nov. 26, GreatCollections sold CACG and PCGS graded MS-65 1911-S $20 gold coins. At 06:39:40 PM Pacific Time, the CACG graded 1911-S realized $7926.50. Nearly ten minutes later, at 06:49:33 PM Pacific Time, a PCGS graded MS-65 1911-S, without a CAC sticker, realized $4400.

